klkntv.com
Lincoln Saltdogs drop first game of playoff series to Kansas City
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Saltdogs lost the first game of their playoff series 5-2 on Wednesday. Kansas City had a home run in the first inning, and there wasn’t another run in the game until the Monarchs scored four in the seventh. Lincoln rallied in the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball defeats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – No. 2 Nebraska defeated No. 17 Creighton 3-2 in front of a crowd of 15,797 fans – the largest regular-season volleyball-only crowd in NCAA history. The previous record of 14,022 was set in 2018 during another match between Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center.
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball announces Big Ten schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its Big Ten conference schedule on Wednesday. They will face three Sweet 16 qualifiers from last year’s NCAA Tournament during their nine games at home. Nebraska’s conference play will begin with Maryland on Dec. 4 and end...
1011now.com
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Saltdogs heading to playoffs for the first time in five years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Saltdogs are heading to the playoffs for the first time in five years. They clinched the spot on Monday by defeating the Sioux City Explorers in the final game of the regular season. This year’s team ended its season by winning eight of...
Scott Frost Announces Notable Change: College Football World Reacts
Scott Frost has announced a notable change for the Huskers moving forward. Following the Week 1 victory against North Dakota, Frost revealed that he's changing things up at practice. Frost will be going 1s vs. 1s more at practice, to give the defense a better look at more talent. "Scott...
Look: Nebraska Reveals Change To Depth Chart For Week 2
Running back Anthony Grant's performance in Nebraska's first two games has earned him a promotion on the depth chart. According to the new two-deep put out by the Cornhuskers this week, Grant is now the clear starter at running back. Previously, he had been listed as an "OR" along with...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost makes key change to Nebraska practices ahead of Week 2
Scott Frost addressed the media ahead of his Nebraska’s Week 2 bout with Georgia Southern. He said he’s made some changes in how the Cornhuskers practice. Moving forward, the 1s will practice against the 1s more often. You read that correctly. Are we absolutely sure this is Year...
KETV.com
Nebraska's Cook: "Volleyball is a state treasure."
LINCOLN, Neb. — Creighton University expects to set a record with the Bluejays host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a much-anticipated volleyball showdown Wednesday at CHI Health Center Arena. Creighton, ranked 17th in the nation faces No. 2. Nebraska at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th. As of Monday, more than...
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Public Works says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy to find.
klkntv.com
Another hot day, then turning significantly cooler
After several days without much variation in the day-to-day weather, changes are on the way soon. However, we’ve still got one more hot and sunny day to get through first. It will be a hazy and sunny Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s across southeast Nebraska. The humidity may be a touch lower compared to recent days, which will push temperatures a few degrees warmer.
klkntv.com
Enrollment across University of Nebraska falls, but some departments grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska reported Wednesday that enrollment numbers for fall 2022 have declined since last year. The decline matches projections made by the university when it approved its 2022-23 operating budget. The current enrollment number stands at 49,560, dropping 2.2% from 2021. “These numbers...
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin.
