local21news.com
Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
abc27.com
Dauphin County golf center to remain open, renovations planned
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. “I was sad to hear that they were shutting down. It just meant that I would have to travel further to get any golf range experience to a specific course,” said Paul Sremcich, a local golfer.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try York PA Restaurants | Best Restaurants In York Pennsylvania
If you think that York, Pennsylvania is not synonymous with finding fabulous food, you may be mistaken. The town of York indeed gained its fame during the industrial revolution, having been home to everything from Pullman railroad cars to the famous York Peppermint Patty. Still, today’s York has progressed into...
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
Middletown school board reviews anti-hazing plan, expels 7 students over football videos
Middletown Area School District’s board approved seven hearing waivers to expel students in connection with the violent hazing incidents that involved members of the high school football team, as well as reviewed a multi-part anti-hazing plan, during its Tuesday night meeting. The board also voted unanimously to affirm the...
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
Three Pa. Dunkin' Donuts locations fined $24,000 for child work violations
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Three Pennsylvania Dunkin' Donuts locations have been fined more than $24,000 for allowing teenagers to work longer and later hours, according to the Labor Department. A federal investigation found that franchisee Akshar Ashish LLC, who owns the Dunkin' Donuts locations Hershey, Hummelstown and Palmyra, violated child...
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets share jackpot; One sold in Reading, one in Hazleton
READING, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets will split a jackpot of $620,000. Related video above: Pennsylvania Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary. One of the tickets was sold in Berks County, and the other was sold in Luzerne County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on...
abc27.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
Board Game Day returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Board Game Day returned to the capital city for its fifth year with a new home on Sunday. Members of the gaming community learned new games, tested games in development and some even took home door prizes. Developers and The Bodhana Group provided the games...
sarabozich.com
Harrisburg Restaurant Week 2022 | Sara’s Picks
This year’s Harrisburg Restaurant Week runs Sept. 12-16 and 19-23. Check out my top picks, and be sure to follow along via Instagram. Harrisburg Restaurant Week began in 2008 by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. Originally known as “Pamper Your Palate,” aimed at drawing crowds to Restaurant Row, today Restaurant Week spans two weeks, city-wide to celebrate area dining.
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. When it comes to dessert, there's an abundance of it in Lancaster, PA. From trendy cafes downtown to quaint bake shops in rural parts of the county, there's something for every taste bud, young and old. Here are a handful of new-ish places serving desserts and baked goods.
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
abc27.com
Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival
Enjoy a day filled with music, food, wine, and community at the Harvest Moon Womxn of Folk Festival. Locally women led bands will perform and all proceeds benefit the YWCA of York.
