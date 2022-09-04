ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Adopt Buttercup from the Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society visited the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday, and Matt Madcharo brought Buttercup with him. Buttercup is around 4 months old and she will have a medium to long coat. She’s as sweet as her name suggests, and she’s available for adoption now....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Roca Berry Farm prepares for opening day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of fall means the return of fall traditions like football games, tailgates and even trips to the pumpkin patch. In the last 11 days of the off-season, Roca Berry Farm is putting on the finishing touches. The farm opens on September 17. New attractions...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
WEEPING WATER, NE
Lincoln, NE
klkntv.com

Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: lawn mowers, chairs and infant bath seats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Snow Joe is recalling over 26,000 of its Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers. The company says the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard. Consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how two determine whether their lawn mower...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blake Shelton’s newly announced tour will include a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Shelton, along with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will kick off their Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in the Capital City Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets to the...
LINCOLN, NE
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture

The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
OMAHA, NE

