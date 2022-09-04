Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Adopt Buttercup from the Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society visited the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday, and Matt Madcharo brought Buttercup with him. Buttercup is around 4 months old and she will have a medium to long coat. She’s as sweet as her name suggests, and she’s available for adoption now....
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofits partner to offer free English classes to new Americans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There are many barriers when moving to a foreign country, and one of them is language. In Lincoln, two nonprofit organizations and volunteers are coming together to offer new Americans the tools they need to learn English and thrive in our community. And it’s at...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach celebrates 30 years of service
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local nonprofit celebrated its 30th year of helping out the community on Tuesday. Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach held a lunch party for their most valued guests, the people they serve. The nonprofit near 27th and Holdrege Streets is known for helping those in...
1011now.com
Roca Berry Farm prepares for opening day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of fall means the return of fall traditions like football games, tailgates and even trips to the pumpkin patch. In the last 11 days of the off-season, Roca Berry Farm is putting on the finishing touches. The farm opens on September 17. New attractions...
Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna kicks off fall season
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard opened to the general public this Labor Day weekend. Loyal patrons shared their favorite attractions as staff shared new ones for guests this year.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Public Works says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy to find.
News Channel Nebraska
Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
klkntv.com
Push to expand food truck offerings across Lincoln comes down to the next 2 months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The city’s expanded food truck pilot program officially launched Tuesday. Lincoln recently amended its vendor truck ordinance, giving your favorite joints more places to set up shop. Since 2018, Muchachos owner Nick Maestas and other food truck vendors have wanted more locations in Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
KETV.com
Cheerleading, show choir: Bellevue school resource officer winning over students one club at a time
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Just looking at hissocial media, you can see the difference a Bellevue school resource officer is making in kids' lives. In a series of videos posted to Facebook by Bellevue police officer Jon Hobbs, he makes it his mission to meet kids where they are, even if that means picking up the pom poms or trying out for show choir.
klkntv.com
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Lincoln homicide victims remembered at People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As the Lincoln Police Department revealed new details of last week’s homicides, a vigil was held in memory of the victims. The family, friends and staff who knew Ronald George and Ronnie Patz gathered at People’s City Mission in Lincoln on Wednesday night to celebrate their lives.
klkntv.com
‘Everybody has the power to save a life’: LPS promotes suicide prevention resources
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week is Suicide Prevention Week, and September is Suicide Prevention Month. In order to help those most vulnerable to suicide, young adults between 10 and 24, Lincoln Public Schools officials say they’ve been training their staff and implementing tools to help students take care of their mental health.
klkntv.com
Waverly school bus full of kids slams into truck that authorities say stopped in road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly School District bus full of students slammed into a pickup truck on Tuesday. This happened on 250th Street, south of Highway 34, a little after 3:30 p.m. Authorities say 53-year-old Douglas Gable was driving southbound when...
WOWT
City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: lawn mowers, chairs and infant bath seats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Snow Joe is recalling over 26,000 of its Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers. The company says the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard. Consumers should stop using the recalled product and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how two determine whether their lawn mower...
WOWT
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
1011now.com
Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blake Shelton’s newly announced tour will include a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Shelton, along with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will kick off their Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in the Capital City Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets to the...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture
The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
