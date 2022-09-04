ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Sept. 5

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Get Outdoors with Ironbull. To participate in the Ironbull Ultra 15K, 20K, and 25K races by volunteering at a cheer station, or as an aid, a course marshal, as a race crew captain, or any of the dozens of positions that are critical to making the Ironbull as successful as we intend, contact executivedirector@ironbull.org.

Lend a Hand at The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place seeks volunteers to assist in its outdoor food distribution. Some volunteers work outdoors and collect basic household information from food pantry guests. Some volunteers also work inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call 715-845-1966 to get involved.

Escort/Informational Specialist Needed. Marshfield Medical Center seeks an escort/information specialist whose tasks could include guiding patients to check-in and escorting patients/visitors to appropriate departments, hospital floors or meeting locations. Offer wheelchair transportation. Deliver flowers, cards and patient email greetings. Appropriately share confidential information to support patients and visiting families. Current needs are weekday shifts from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The biggest needs right now are Thursday 8 a.m. – noon and Friday noon – 4 p.m. Contact 715-393-2650 to get involved.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Help Stock TWC’s Pantry. The Women’s Community needs toothbrushes, jelly, cake frostings, cooking oil, flour, sugar, breakfast bars, juices, mac and cheese, paper towels, hair conditioner and baby wipes. Donations can be delivered M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hillcrest Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Donate to Kids in Need. Rebecca’s Closet needs baby baths, boppies and strollers. Donations can be delivered to United Way of Marathon County at 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau M-F between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Selena with any questions at syang@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5712.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Marathon County Public Library programs

Adults can participate in a week-long plant swap from Sept. 12-17 at Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Stop by any time throughout the week to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
United Way seeks volunteers for leaf-raking event

WAUSAU – Now is your opportunity to make a difference in the lives of community members who are elderly or physically unable to rake their yards themselves. United Way of Marathon County will return to an in-person pick-up event for yard assignments and community resource bags that volunteers will distribute to each homeowner.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau area obituaries September 7, 2022

Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff. Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.
WAUSAU, WI
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Wausau has new liaison officer for homelessness

Wausau has appointed a new officer to work with the unhoused population and connect them with services and resources available in the city. Tracy Rieger, former director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities in Wausau, assumed the responsibilities of community outreach specialist on Sept. 1. “I am so thrilled...
WAUSAU, WI
Revised Family Keys project to be unveiled next month

A project that aims to provide safe housing for families court-cleared to reunite with their children has been revised and will be presented to county leaders next month. The revised Family Keys project will likely have a single-family housing as opposed to congregate living, according to Marathon County officials. The Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee will review the revised proposal Oct. 5, officials said.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed

The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
WAUSAU, WI
Sillars to serve out vacant term on Wausau School Board

The Wausau School Board on Tuesday voted to appoint local businessman Cory Sillars to fill a board position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. The board did so after interviewing three of the four candidates who advanced to the final round. Lo resigned her position on June 27, citing...
WAUSAU, WI
Community bike plan approved by the Tomahawk Council

TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - On Tuesday night, the Tomahawk City Council approved a long-range plan to improve the communities' bike and pedestrian trails. The plan will look to make improvements to the city's bike trails. Two routes looking for an expansion is the Louisiana Pacific trail and the Hiawatha trail. In...
TOMAHAWK, WI
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 29-Sept. 5

Drunken driving, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and operating while suspended among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. On Aug. 29, deputies were led on a high speed pursuit that started on Highway 51 near Highway...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
One killed in Marathon County crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee. It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Northwoods Fall Ride returns to Tomahawk next week

TOMAHAWK – Tomahawk will once again feel the thunder as the 41st annual Northwoods Fall Ride rumbles into the city next week. After more than four decades, the annual motorcycle rally continues to draw thousands of visitors to Tomahawk, where riders can take in the scenic sights of the Northwoods and enjoy everything the area has to offer.
TOMAHAWK, WI
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Body recovered from Wisconsin River

Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WAUSAU, WI
New life at the Poor Farm

The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
CVA celebrates Festival of Arts with new exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened new exhibits in conjunction with Wausau Festival of Arts this weekend, Sept. 10 and 11. “Roots: New Growth” has opened in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery. “Forever Searching, Always Home” in the Vault Gallery. And the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s Regional Exhibit in the Loft Gallery.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

