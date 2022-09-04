Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Sept. 5

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Get Outdoors with Ironbull. To participate in the Ironbull Ultra 15K, 20K, and 25K races by volunteering at a cheer station, or as an aid, a course marshal, as a race crew captain, or any of the dozens of positions that are critical to making the Ironbull as successful as we intend, contact executivedirector@ironbull.org.

Lend a Hand at The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place seeks volunteers to assist in its outdoor food distribution. Some volunteers work outdoors and collect basic household information from food pantry guests. Some volunteers also work inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their own vehicles. Shifts are approximately Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call 715-845-1966 to get involved.

Escort/Informational Specialist Needed. Marshfield Medical Center seeks an escort/information specialist whose tasks could include guiding patients to check-in and escorting patients/visitors to appropriate departments, hospital floors or meeting locations. Offer wheelchair transportation. Deliver flowers, cards and patient email greetings. Appropriately share confidential information to support patients and visiting families. Current needs are weekday shifts from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The biggest needs right now are Thursday 8 a.m. – noon and Friday noon – 4 p.m. Contact 715-393-2650 to get involved.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Help Stock TWC’s Pantry. The Women’s Community needs toothbrushes, jelly, cake frostings, cooking oil, flour, sugar, breakfast bars, juices, mac and cheese, paper towels, hair conditioner and baby wipes. Donations can be delivered M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hillcrest Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Donate to Kids in Need. Rebecca’s Closet needs baby baths, boppies and strollers. Donations can be delivered to United Way of Marathon County at 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau M-F between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Selena with any questions at syang@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5712.

Source: United Way of Marathon County