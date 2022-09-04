ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New brewery coming to Greenville Co. historic location

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville announced Thursday that a new brewery is coming to the Old Cigar Warehouse on South Main Street.

Officials confirmed that the Design Review Board approved the plans for the New Realm Brewery.

The new brewery will include an outdoor dining area and a covered event area. The Old Cigar Warehouse will be renovated to create a brewery, restaurant and beer garden.

According to officials, construction for this project will take place on the empty lot at the intersection of South Main Street and Wardlaw Street.

Officials said the planned renovations will preserve the historic character of the existing establishment, including the mural seen from South Main Street.

WSPA 7News

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

