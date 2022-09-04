Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Crash closes down roadway in Kochville Twp.
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. No word on possible injuries. Mid-Michigan NOW has...
nbc25news.com
Victim identified in fatal Isabella County crash
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Isabella County Sheriff's Office has released the identify of a man who died after fatal crash on Friday. Daniel Sturgeon, 81, from Howard City, died of a cardiac episode in an emergency room shortly after a two-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said. The crash...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
WNEM
Sheriff: Midland man dies after hitting deer
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Midland man. Sunday morning around 6:48 a.m., investigators said that two people on their way to work came across the wreckage of 2006 Buick Lucerne in the east side ditch of M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township.
wsgw.com
Man Dies After Crash in Isabella County
One person is dead and two other injured after a Friday crash in Isabella County. Police say the crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. when a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport failed to yield to a black, 2011 GMC Terrain at a traffic light at Broadway and Summerton roads. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
wsgw.com
Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash
Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75, Gladwin man arrested after separate crash
A Flushing man died while apparently running across I-75 and a Gladwin man was accused of drunken driving after crashing into a plow truck blocking traffic hours later. Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion...
nbc25news.com
Investigators set to meet to discuss Hogarth Avenue explosion that killed 2
The investigation into the cause of the home explosion on Hogarth Avenue continues. Investigators will meet on Wednesday, according to the Flint Fire Department. Evidence was collected at the site on Hogarth Avenue in February. According to the Flint Fire Department, insurance companies and fire investigators will be involved in...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Speed and alcohol believed to be factor in Brown City man’s fatal car accident
Alcohol and speeding are believed to have played a factor in the death of a Brown City man over the weekend. 20-year-old Brody Thompson was visiting Detroit with an 18-year-old woman, also from Brown City, with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office saying that Thompson had been driving on Woodward Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.
nbc25news.com
Teens hospitalized after shooting in Flint on Labor Day
FLINT, Mich. - Two teens are in the hospital after being shot on Labor Day in Flint. Police says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Ballenger Hwy near Berkley St. Investigators say three teens were walking down the road when a passing vehicle's passenger shot at them. Two of...
WNEM
Flint Police searching for missing 14-year-old
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 14-year-old. Nevaeh Rain Harvey was last seen at Juliano’s C-Store, located at Corunna Road and S. Ballenger Highway in Flint, on Aug. 31. She is described as 5′3″, 99 pounds...
abc12.com
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police say missing 14-year-old has been found safe
UPDATE (09/07/22): Police say Nevaeh has returned home safely. FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department is looking for 14-year-old Nevaeh Rain Harvey who was last seen in Flint at Julianno's Store on Juliano's C-Store on August 31. Police say she is described as 5'3", 99 lbs, with brown eyes...
abc12.com
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
MSP troopers seize gun, cocaine after suspect clocked at 97 mph flees police, rams into SUV
A suspect is facing a long list of charges after allegedly slamming his car into a Michigan State Police vehicle while trying to avoid arrest Saturday.
nbc25news.com
Child gives Police Chief a dime for helping save his dad's life
SHEPHERD, Mich. - This cute story serves as a reminder for one local police department to be proud of the work they do. After responding to a medical call, The Police Chief for Shepherd was handed a dime by the child of a patient. The child said it was a...
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
abc12.com
Police identify woman killed in Bay County, suspect shot and killed by deputies
Michigan State Police identified the 27-year-old woman killed at Bangor Downs Townhouses near Bay City last week and the suspect shot and killed by responding deputies. Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy. Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence...
