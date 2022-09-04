Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Stockton schools make changes to keep students safe during heat wave
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District said it is taking precautions during the heat wave this week to make sure students stay safe. SUSD Communications Director Melinda Meza said the school district is working with the Department of Public Health and the Office of Emergency Services to be ready for each day during the heat wave.
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour
LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi. On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.
Triple-digit temperatures sparks fire, neighborhood blackouts in East Bay
Amid the brutal heat wave, a brush fire burning along Highway 4 in Martinez threatened hillside homes and barns.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Valley Springs Fire Threatening Structures
Update at 5:20 p.m.: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped and aircraft have been released. No structures were lost. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up. Original post at 5:02 p.m.:Valley Springs, CA– A vegetation fire that reportedly started in the grass at Baldwin Street at Berkesey Lane in Valley Springs is threatening structures. It has been named the “Lucas Fire” and air and ground resources are on the scene aggressively battling the blaze. Numerous structures are threatened by this fire. Due to the activity of the fire and fire personnel in the area, foot traffic is being removed and it’s been requested that the area should be avoided if possible.
Stockton building fire requires 40 firefighters
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wednesday at Navy Drive and Fresno Drive. According to fire officials, the fire was first reported at 2:20 a.m. and resulted in 40 firefighters, 8 engines and 2 trucks responding to the scene to battle the fire. Crews arrived to find […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
mymotherlode.com
Destructive Early Morning Fire In East Sonora
Sonroa, CA — There was a structure fire early this morning in the 17100 block of Valley Oak Drive, a residential area in East Sonora. It was reported at 1:15am. A two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames and it spread into a second structure as well. It was contained and controlled at 5:05am, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
28-year-old man drowns at Modesto Reservoir
MODESTO, Calif. — The body of a man who reportedly went missing while swimming at the Modesto Reservoir was recovered Monday afternoon. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man missing in the Modesto Reservoir near the Shady Point campground. Deputies located the 28-year-old...
KCRA.com
City of Tracy becomes latest to discuss new rules for camping
TRACY, Calif. — The city of Tracy is the latest to discuss new rules for camping as residents demand action from city leaders. Neighbors have expressed concerns that El Pescadero Park has become an eye sore with the growing number of homeless people camping there and in other public areas.
KMPH.com
Skeletal remains found in Merced County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating skeletal remains found in Snelling. Officials were notified of the remains found in a rural area on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, they are treating this as a homicide investigation. Information is very limited at...
mymotherlode.com
Woman Flown Away Following Lake Camanche Boating Incident
Calaveras County, CA — An adult woman was injured after being hit by a jet ski on Lake Camanche on Sunday afternoon. She was in a water level of about four feet and run over by a jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Strikes East of San Jose
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck east of San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
Woods Fire in Tuolumne County: Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Woods Fire HERE. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is calling for some areas near Jamestown to evacuate due to a wildfire. The so-called Woods Fire has burned 40 acres so far and caused the sheriff's office to issue evacuation...
KCRA.com
Raley’s CFO, chief pilot identified as those killed in plane crash in remote area of Sac County
GALT, Calif. — The chief financial officer for Raley's and the company's chief pilot died after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning. The victims of the crash in Galt were identified as 56-year-old Kenneth Mueller of El Dorado Hills and 68-year-old...
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Keyes (Keyes, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on Keyes road east of Pioneer road at around 1:10 a.m.
