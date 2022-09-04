ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Meet Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti

Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Pierce County residents are invited to meet and speak directly with Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti in a community forum. Four open house events are scheduled for September, with one more event to take place later...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program accepting applications

Pierce County press release. The 2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program, which assists in funding preservation efforts in Pierce County, is now accepting applications through Oct. 4, 2022. Grant requests can be made for historic preservation or history-related project proposals. For stabilization, restoration, or rehabilitation of buildings or structures,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

9/11 Remembrance event is Friday Sept. 9, 2022

City of Lakewood announcement. In honor of the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 the city of Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue will hold a public ceremony to remember the 2,977 victims lost. Those victims included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 55 military personnel. The ceremony will...
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Parkland, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Record Breaking Adoptions for Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County set a record-breaking milestone with the most adoptions in a single month in over 20 years. The shelter had a total of 701 adoptions in August, with 422 of those adoptions occurring during...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House Update

Submitted by Ellie Wilson, Friends of Claudia Thomas. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $66,833.26 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously, thus far, for this project!
LAKEWOOD, WA
kentreporter.com

School bus rules when red lights are flashing | Kent schools start Thursday

With school starting Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District, it’s a good time to review the rules for drivers and stopping for school buses. Drivers must stop if the bus has its red light flashing as it picks up or drops off children, depending on the driver’s direction of travel and the type of road.
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Days Of Summer#The Last Days
The Suburban Times

Lakewood United meets first, third Thursday each month

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United general meetings are held on the First and Third Thursday (7:30-8:30 am) each month at Burs Restaurant (6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood). The next meeting will take place September 15.
LAKEWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Street Cleaning

On the first Saturday morning of each month, members of the Lakewood First Lions Club scour both 75th Street W and Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood for garbage left on the side of the road. Left to right are club members Mike Brandstetter, Roger Martin, Dr. Bob Allen, Eric Warn, Doreen Johnson, and DeAnne Bennett. Not pictured are John and Nanci Anderson who also participated in the clean up.
LAKEWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale

An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wilborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Adriana Bellici

A Clover Park School District story. Our first Staff Spotlight of the year features Idlewild Elementary school fifth grade teacher Adriana Bellici. Adriana has been with the district for eight years and is beginning her second year at Idlewild. After enjoying her time at Oakbrook Elementary School, Adriana wanted to challenge herself as an educator and expand her experience by serving a different group of students. “That’s why I value education, because it empowers people while encouraging us to always be open-minded and continue to grow,” she said.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup hearing regarding supportive housing

City of Puyallup announcement. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., to consider an ordinance adopting changes to the Puyallup Municipal Code to accommodate supportive housing consistent with House Bill 1220. This hearing will be open to the public and...
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Urgent Action Needed On Tacoma Budget

Tacoma Business Council announcement. Now is the time to speak up about potential cuts to public safety. On October 4th, the City Manager will propose the budget for ‘23-’24. Because the City projects a $24 million deficit, it plans a “2.5% spending cut to the public safety departments and a 8.5% cut to all other departments.” That would amount to approximately an $8.7 million loss for public safety. That is unacceptable. Tacoma is in the midst of a devastating crime wave. Now is the time to increase spending – not cut it.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy