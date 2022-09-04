A Clover Park School District story. Our first Staff Spotlight of the year features Idlewild Elementary school fifth grade teacher Adriana Bellici. Adriana has been with the district for eight years and is beginning her second year at Idlewild. After enjoying her time at Oakbrook Elementary School, Adriana wanted to challenge herself as an educator and expand her experience by serving a different group of students. “That’s why I value education, because it empowers people while encouraging us to always be open-minded and continue to grow,” she said.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO