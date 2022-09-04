Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Meet Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Pierce County residents are invited to meet and speak directly with Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti in a community forum. Four open house events are scheduled for September, with one more event to take place later...
The Suburban Times
2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program accepting applications
Pierce County press release. The 2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program, which assists in funding preservation efforts in Pierce County, is now accepting applications through Oct. 4, 2022. Grant requests can be made for historic preservation or history-related project proposals. For stabilization, restoration, or rehabilitation of buildings or structures,...
The Suburban Times
9/11 Remembrance event is Friday Sept. 9, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. In honor of the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 the city of Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue will hold a public ceremony to remember the 2,977 victims lost. Those victims included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 55 military personnel. The ceremony will...
Pierce County deputies warn Parkland encampment residents they could be arrested for trespassing
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were dispatched to Parkland Wednesday to clear out a homeless encampment on 149th Street. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 60 people in total were living there. Eight were arrested on outstanding warrants, and two were sent to the hospital for various medical conditions.
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
The Suburban Times
Record Breaking Adoptions for Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County set a record-breaking milestone with the most adoptions in a single month in over 20 years. The shelter had a total of 701 adoptions in August, with 422 of those adoptions occurring during...
The Suburban Times
Dr. Claudia Thomas Legacy House Update
Submitted by Ellie Wilson, Friends of Claudia Thomas. The Friends of Dr. Claudia Thomas, in partnership with Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, are pleased to let you know that we now have reached $66,833.26 in donations and pledges! Our heartfelt thanks to those who have given generously, thus far, for this project!
kentreporter.com
School bus rules when red lights are flashing | Kent schools start Thursday
With school starting Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Kent School District, it’s a good time to review the rules for drivers and stopping for school buses. Drivers must stop if the bus has its red light flashing as it picks up or drops off children, depending on the driver’s direction of travel and the type of road.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood United meets first, third Thursday each month
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United general meetings are held on the First and Third Thursday (7:30-8:30 am) each month at Burs Restaurant (6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood). The next meeting will take place September 15.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Street Cleaning
On the first Saturday morning of each month, members of the Lakewood First Lions Club scour both 75th Street W and Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood for garbage left on the side of the road. Left to right are club members Mike Brandstetter, Roger Martin, Dr. Bob Allen, Eric Warn, Doreen Johnson, and DeAnne Bennett. Not pictured are John and Nanci Anderson who also participated in the clean up.
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wilborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Adriana Bellici
A Clover Park School District story. Our first Staff Spotlight of the year features Idlewild Elementary school fifth grade teacher Adriana Bellici. Adriana has been with the district for eight years and is beginning her second year at Idlewild. After enjoying her time at Oakbrook Elementary School, Adriana wanted to challenge herself as an educator and expand her experience by serving a different group of students. “That’s why I value education, because it empowers people while encouraging us to always be open-minded and continue to grow,” she said.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup hearing regarding supportive housing
City of Puyallup announcement. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., to consider an ordinance adopting changes to the Puyallup Municipal Code to accommodate supportive housing consistent with House Bill 1220. This hearing will be open to the public and...
The Suburban Times
Community Invited to ‘Turning the Tide’ Documentary Premiere September 22
City of Tacoma news story. The City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department invites the community to the free screening premiere of “Turning the Tide,” a documentary film that tells the story of the cleanup and revitalization of the Thea Foss Waterway. The event is taking place at...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
The Suburban Times
Urgent Action Needed On Tacoma Budget
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Now is the time to speak up about potential cuts to public safety. On October 4th, the City Manager will propose the budget for ‘23-’24. Because the City projects a $24 million deficit, it plans a “2.5% spending cut to the public safety departments and a 8.5% cut to all other departments.” That would amount to approximately an $8.7 million loss for public safety. That is unacceptable. Tacoma is in the midst of a devastating crime wave. Now is the time to increase spending – not cut it.
Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle
A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
