Newington police blotter

Samalier Rivera-Tirado, 30, 2611 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 10, Newington, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief. Aashish Dhirubhai Patel, 40, 2660 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Mary K. Larson, 63, 39 Hickory Hill Ln., Newington, disorderly conduct. Shelbi Freeman,...
Celebrating 103 years

NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
