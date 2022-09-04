ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A top Bed Bath & Beyond executive has died after falling from an NYC building

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bK4yO_0hi5nH9q00

A top executive at Bed Bath & Beyond died last week, just two days after the home retail giant announced a new round of store closures and layoffs as it works to recover from a slump in sales.

The company confirmed on Sunday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal died on Friday.

Harriet Edelman, independent chair of Bed Bath & Beyond's board of directors, said in a statement that Arnal would be remembered for his leadership abilities and talent.

"I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," Edelman said. "Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time."

The New York Police Department said officers found the 52-year-old Arnal unconscious and unresponsive in the area of Leonard Street and West Broadway in Manhattan on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arnal "appeared to suffer from injuries indicative from a fall from an elevated position," the NYPD said in a statement.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office told NPR on Sunday that it had determined the death was a suicide.

On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a plan to re-energize the company after a period of sinking sales and leadership changes. The New Jersey-based retailer said it would cut its workforce by 20% and shutter roughly 150 stores.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020, after having previously worked at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

Bed Bath & Beyond said he "was instrumental in guiding the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic, transforming the Company's financial foundation and building a strong and talented team."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Avon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Nypd#Procter Gamble#Bed Bath Beyond#Npr
Secret NYC

PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC

The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Fisher and Hazelwood where a pedestrian (actually someone operating a bicycle), was struck by a car and is seriously injured. Medevac was requested but declined to fly due to weather conditions. Two tourniquets have been applied and victim is being transported by ground to an unknown hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NewsTimes

Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare

The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Daily News

NYC family grieves teen daughter slain by boyfriend’s younger brother: ‘It just makes no sense’

A girl fatally shot by her boyfriend’s 15-year-old brother as they sat in a car in Queens was a day shy of her 18th birthday, her grieving family told the Daily News. “It just makes no sense,” the victim’s mother Karen O’Brian said Sunday. “It makes me mad. I’m furious. I don’t know how I’m going to function.” Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was a freshman at the College of Staten Island, where her ...
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
132K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy