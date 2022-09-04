Read full article on original website
FoundingFather2.0
3d ago
theaters make their money off of concessions. convince Hollywood to stop being so greedy and drop their fees to the theaters and maybe it will be affordable again.
Reply(4)
13
Kline
3d ago
DUH. Sell more for less works every time, and they still made money. businesses are just greedy especially movie theaters. it's crazy that we pay 17 dollars for a large popcorn and almost the same for a drink. !GREED!
Reply
9
Jewles
3d ago
My husband went to 3 movies with luxury seating, piggy backed to each other and didn’t spend a penny at the concessions. Was a fun day under $20 total.
Reply
5
Old Movies and $3 Tickets Aren't Enough for AMC Stock
Major chains turned to a $3 ticket National Cinema Day promotion and a pair of re-releases to woo patrons, but it wasn't enough to cure the late-summer swoon. Big sequels are coming later this year, and multiplex operators are experimenting during the lull. The past few weeks have been rough...
Movie Theaters Are Offering $3 Tickets Next Saturday
I’m not sure who keeps inventing these random holidays that seem to happen every single day of the year lately. (Fresh Breath Day? No Pants Day? National Hot Dog Day? Do we really need a day devoted to celebrating hot dogs?) But here is one made-up holiday we can really get behind: National Cinema Day, which is coming next weekend, on Saturday, September 3.
CNBC
National Cinema Day: Here's how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters across the U.S.
The nation's theater chains want you to spend a day at the movies this weekend. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. Theaters will be selling tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D...
How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend
Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Imax CFO Weighs In on Cineworld’s Bankruptcy Proceedings
After a strong summer box office run, theater chains have been girding themselves for a slowdown this fall amid a lack of studio tentpoles. And the disclosure that debt-laden Regal owner Cineworld is beginning Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has ricocheted across the global theatrical industry. “Imax has a longstanding, great partnership with them,” said Imax CFO Natasha Fernandes at the Bank of America Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, when asked about Cineworld’s bankruptcy proceedings. The exec added: “We have a strong liquidity position and a flexible business model, so we can kind of maneuver and navigate changes in...
The $3 Movie Day Sells 8 Million Tickets, Led by ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Gimmicks: They work! Most theaters reduced ticket prices to $3 September 3 in recognition of the National Association of Theater Owners’ just-invented National Cinema Day. As a result, people bought more than 8 million tickets — the most in a single day since each of the three first days of “Avengers: Endgame” in April 2019. Financially and psychologically, this was a bonanza for theaters. Half or more of the ticket revenue went to distributors; for exhibitors, it was all about the popcorn, the Red Vines, and their generous profit margins. For one day at least, money rolled in. The long-term impact...
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
The biggest blockbusters aren't in movie theaters right now — they're on TV: from 'The Rings of Power' to 'House of the Dragon'
The blockbusterization of TV has reached a peak with "The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" as the movie business fizzles.
Analysis-Cineworld's woes highlight uneven moviegoing recovery
LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A string of summer blockbusters, from the high-flying "Top Gun: Maverick" to the near-billion-dollar global gross of "Jurassic World: Dominion," suggest the movie business is rebounding from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.
