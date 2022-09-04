Read full article on original website
KWTX
Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
fox44news.com
Waco Police investigate deadly crash
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
KWTX
Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
Police investigating after man ejected in fatal motorcycle crash
A 33-year-old man died after he was ejected in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating, at this time no arrests have been made.
fox44news.com
Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
fox44news.com
Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
fox44news.com
Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
fox44news.com
Burglary suspect charged with killing family pet
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian. Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary...
Williamson County Deputy arrested in Salado on domestic violence charge
SALADO, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning after they received a domestic disturbance call. Deputies arrived at a home in Salado a little before 5 a.m. The deputies met with a woman who said she had...
fox44news.com
Child left locked in car with A/C running, man arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A man has been arrested after a child was found alone in a locked car with the engine running and the air conditioning on. 26-year-old Jordan Mann remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child. Waco Police Department...
Biker Killed in Crash Outside of Roscoe on Labor Day
ROSCOE, TX – A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle lost control on a highway north of Roscoe in Nolan County Monday and was thrown from the bike and killed. According to information released from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, Garth Adam Johnson, 51, of Nolanville, TX was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide heading east on Highway 84 about a mile north of Roscoe around noon Monday. The report indicates Johnson lost control of the bike in a curve, drove into the center median and as thrown from the bike when it rolled. Johnson was taken to Rolling…
Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
KWTX
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail has been apprehended. Now, the woman they say is his girlfriend and who helped him escape has been apprehended, as well. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, who had escaped earlier on Wednesday...
KWTX
Bell County inmate dies from medical condition, investigation ongoing
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County inmate has died after suffering from an undisclosed medical condition Monday morning. Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 27, was in the housed infirmary where he was transported by an ambulance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 5, according to T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Chiefs Deputy.
fox44news.com
KWTX
thevindicator.com
Dayton woman charged with attempted murder in Moody, TX
A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly using her own colostomy bag to beat a woman in Moody, TX, according to reports from the Waco Tribune-Herald. Tammy Faye Hill, 51, was arrested by the Moody Police Department last month on second-degree felony charges of...
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
