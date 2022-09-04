ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Police investigate deadly crash

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
MEXIA, TX
KCEN

Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
fox44news.com

Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Burglary suspect charged with killing family pet

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Killeen man was arrested after a family’s back door was kicked in and the family dog stabbed by the burglar. The dog died after being taken to a veterinarian. Tory Deshawn Hooker remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with burglary...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Child left locked in car with A/C running, man arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A man has been arrested after a child was found alone in a locked car with the engine running and the air conditioning on. 26-year-old Jordan Mann remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child. Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Killed in Crash Outside of Roscoe on Labor Day

ROSCOE, TX – A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle lost control on a highway north of Roscoe in Nolan County Monday and was thrown from the bike and killed.   According to information released from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, Garth Adam Johnson, 51, of Nolanville, TX was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide heading east on Highway 84 about a mile north of Roscoe around noon Monday.   The report indicates Johnson lost control of the bike in a curve, drove into the center median and as thrown from the bike when it rolled.   Johnson was taken to Rolling…
ROSCOE, TX
KXAN

Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth

TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
TROY, TX
KWTX

Bell County inmate dies from medical condition, investigation ongoing

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County inmate has died after suffering from an undisclosed medical condition Monday morning. Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 27, was in the housed infirmary where he was transported by an ambulance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 5, according to T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Chiefs Deputy.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County inmate death under investigation

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County Jail inmate has died in the hospital after having what the Sheriff’s Office describes as a medical emergency. Bell County Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz says Juan Antonio Rodriguez was originally booked into the Bell County Jail at 9:04 p.m. on August 25. Rodriguez had two separate charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – with bond set at $40,000 on each charge.
BELL COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton woman charged with attempted murder in Moody, TX

A Dayton woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly using her own colostomy bag to beat a woman in Moody, TX, according to reports from the Waco Tribune-Herald. Tammy Faye Hill, 51, was arrested by the Moody Police Department last month on second-degree felony charges of...
DAYTON, TX

