ROSCOE, TX – A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle lost control on a highway north of Roscoe in Nolan County Monday and was thrown from the bike and killed. According to information released from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, Garth Adam Johnson, 51, of Nolanville, TX was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson Electra Glide heading east on Highway 84 about a mile north of Roscoe around noon Monday. The report indicates Johnson lost control of the bike in a curve, drove into the center median and as thrown from the bike when it rolled. Johnson was taken to Rolling…

ROSCOE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO