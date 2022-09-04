ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, MI

radioresultsnetwork.com

M-DOT Begins Resurfacing Project On M-35 Near Little Lake Friday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1 million to resurface 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake in Marquette County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and pavement markings. This project is scheduled to start on Friday, Sept, 9, and...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portion Of Escanaba’s South Side

Please be advised of a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Wednesday, September 7th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time. Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKNG WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above.
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Peninsula Title Agency Joins Dickinson Area Chamber Of Commerce

Peninsula Title Agency joined the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On hand to help with festivities were area real estate agents, staff and community members. Suzanne Larson, Chamber Executive Director, stated: “We are happy to welcome our newest member to the area. And...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marinette St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry ‘Flooded With Demand’

A Marinette food pantry has been flooded with demand after another area food pantry resources closed for good. St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Marinette is experiencing record-breaking food pantry visits this year. For the entire 2021 calendar year, the SVdP pantry was visited around 3,600 times. As of...
MARINETTE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County breaks COVID hospitalization streak

Door County did not report any new hospitalizations in its weekly COVID-19 situation update for the first time since July 25th. Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19, along with 82 total tests submitted, were the lowest in several weeks. Numbers do not include those who use at-home tests. Kewaunee County reported one new hospitalization and 27 additional cases of COVID-19 during their Friday update. Both counties are among the 29 in the state currently at the medium community level for COVID-19.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WLUC

UP Honor Flight return to Escanaba pushed back

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX is now expected to land at the Delta County Airport at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Because of fog, the 81 veterans and their guardians got a late start on their tour of memorials in our nation’s capitol. The public is encouraged...
ESCANABA, MI
seehafernews.com

S.S. Badger Carferry Celebrates 70 Years Afloat

On this day in 1952, the S.S. Badger Carferry was launched by the Christy Corporation in Sturgeon Bay, making today her 70th birthday. While she was launched in 1952, the Badger didn’t enter service until 1953. She was part of a twin ferry service that transported passengers between Manitowoc,...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Experts warn of spotted lanternfly's arrival

It is not here yet, but you may soon have to keep an eye out for an invasive species in Door County’s cherry orchards and grapevines. Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been making its way west since it was first found in 2014 in Pennsylvania. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the insect feeds on plants and leaves a sugary substance in its wake that could attract other insects and cause moldy fungi to grow. PJ Liesch from the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department says it is unknown when the spotted lanternfly could make it to the state because it is more likely to move from state to state as eggs than the insect itself. He also points out that while some parts of Wisconsin may be unsuitable for the spotted lanternfly, Door County may not be as lucky.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

