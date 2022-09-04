Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury was a fan of Patrick Mahomes before it became cool. It was nearly 10 years ago that Kingsbury — who was trying to build his program at Texas Tech — ventured to East Texas and decided the little-known, unpolished Mahomes was his quarterback of the future. “They were really the first and only,” Mahomes said. “I didn’t get recruited much. I got a couple other offers from small schools in Texas, but they’re the ones that came down and saw me and talked to my family and believed in me.” Turns out Kingsbury has a pretty good eye for talent.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are already without their starting quarterback. They might be without their left tackle, too. Duane Brown didn’t practice for a second straight day Thursday while dealing with a shoulder issue, putting his availability for the season opener Sunday against Baltimore in serious doubt. Coach Robert Saleh said shortly before practice that Brown wasn’t at the facility because he was having his shoulder evaluated. He didn’t have any other immediate details. The injury concerns came a day after Saleh announced quarterback Zach Wilson would not return until the Jets’ game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 2 at the earliest while recovering from a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee. Joe Flacco is starting Sunday in Wilson’s place.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday. The previous record was set in 2018, when six wild-hatched birds fledged in the flock that was taught to migrate between Wisconsin and Florida by following ultralight aircraft, department biologist Sara Zimorski said in an email. That same year was Louisiana’s previous record wild fledgling year, at five. The mottled brown-and-white juveniles which survive to adulthood will be white with red caps and black mustaches and wingtips, and about 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall. Their wingspan can reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) across. Only about 800 “whoopers” exist, according to the International Crane Foundation. About 500 are in the only natural flock, which winters in Texas and breeds in Alberta, Canada. About 80 are in the Wisconsin-Florida flock, nearly 140 in captivity and seven in an introduced flock that failed in Florida.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and southwest Washington this weekend as authorities pleaded with residents to be aware of the dangers following an unseasonably hot and dry summer. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) will be accompanied by low humidity, setting up a situation ripe for fire danger, the National Weather Service said. At least two power utilities issued potential shutoff notices to more than 40,000 customers in total to the south and west...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a weapon was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Wednesday, authorities said. Flagstaff police said the man hasn’t been identified yet after the incident Wednesday near North Highway 89. They said officers responded to a call of a man breaking a gas station window, entering the business and taking items from the store. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials received a call about man threatening to stab people with a knife in the same area as the gas station.
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Montana seeks to block a state agency from enforcing on tribal lands a legislative prohibition against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Glacier County Regional Port Authority filed the complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. The litigation comes after Montana Labor and Industry Department officials determined the port authority discriminated against an unvaccinated person who attempted to attend one of its meetings, in Browning. Browning is on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Attorneys for the port authority contend that the state lacks jurisdiction on tribal lands to enforce Montana’s prohibition on vaccine mandates. While tribes in Montana often implemented stricter safety protocols than the state, Native Americans were disproportionately hospitalized and killed by COVID-19, the Missoulian reported. The Blackfeet tribe in July reported that 67 community members had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada that have grown explosively, forced extensive evacuations and produced smoke that could interfere with solar power production. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least seven structures have been destroyed. In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire had scorched nearly 11 square miles (28 square kilometers), forcing evacuations in Placer and El Dorado counties. Several structures and at least 10 cars burned near the Gold Rush-era community of Michigan Bluff.
DENVER (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state’s top election official. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to the methods used to recount ballots on Aug. 3 but did not ask for the recount to be stopped until the following day, after the recount was completed and several hours after the recount results had been certified by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. Judge Andrew P. McCallin ruled that...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas) peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Pannaite Naokwaide, Wyoming) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. The changes announced Thursday capped an almost year-long process that began after Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, took office in 2021. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay made landfall Thursday afternoon on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast, and forecasters said it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend. The storm’s maximum sustained winds weakened to near 75 mph (120 kmh), barely a Category 1 storm, and Kay was expected to continue weakening into a tropical storm in the coming hours. The eye of the storm came ashore near Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state. Kay was forecast to move back out over cooler water, weakening it. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said there was a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voters will decide whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed. Abortion rights would be guaranteed if the amendment passes on Nov. 8. A 1931 state...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who served for four years before losing election in 2020, announced Thursday he will run for an open spot on the court next year. The race will determine majority control of the court. Kelly, a conservative, joins two...
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades until conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out in 2018 is now fighting for compensation for being wrongfully convicted. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that attorneys for Malcolm Alexander took his argument for compensation to...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year. Losses had been anticipated after the turnpike converted to all-cash collections in 2020, laying off hundreds of toll collectors and auditors. Many vehicles have E-ZPass, a device that collects toll information and charges drivers. Although turnpike cameras read license plates of vehicles without E-ZPass and send bills to their owners, there are problems with obscured or faded plates, camera system failures and getting money from scofflaw drivers. The increase in the cost of free rides in the past year, however, has largely been driven by more turnpike traffic and higher tolls, turnpike officials reported. The losses represent some 6.5% of all transactions.
