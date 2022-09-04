ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of the Week: Sultana snaps three-game skid with Dominguez leading the way

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Mishelle Dominguez racked up 13 kills and 16 digs on Sept. 1 to help the Sultana volleyball team snap a three-game skid.

The Sultans narrowly beat Valley View on the road in five sets after falling behind 2-1 in the third set.

But Sultana rallied for 25-20 and 15-13 victories in the final two sets.

Mary Sanchez added five kills with 37 digs; Lola Hansen tallied 15 digs; Isabella Abeyta dished 17 assists with 11 digs; and Jasmine Martinez chipped in with eight digs.

The Sultans (2-4) are back in action Tuesday on the road against Palm Springs.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Serrano 18, Victor Valley 0

At Phelan, the Diamondbacks breezed past the Jackrabbits in nonleague action on Aug. 31.

Serrano Singles

Segall 6-0, 6-0; Staley 6-0, 6-0; Park 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.

Serrano Doubles

Cordero-Madayag 6-1, 6-0, 6-0; Pearce-Widmer 6-0, 6-0, 6-0; Tingesdahl-Stoil 7-5, 6-1; Felix-Canright 6-3.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hesperia 3, Colony 1

At Hesperia, the Scorpions improved to 7-1 on the season with a victory in four sets (25-11, 25-10, 23-25, 25-15) on Sept. 1.

Alayja Hall paced the offense with 13 Kills, five digs and an ace; Jai West added 12 kills with a block; and Jayda Del Real dished 33 assists with an ace and six digs.

On Aug. 31, West led Hesperia with 20 kills, two blocks and four digs in a 3-2 victory over Silverado (19-25, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 15-11). Hall added 15 kills, 17 digs and a block, and Del Real dished 35 assists with 16 digs and two aces.

The Scorpions (7-1) are back in action Wednesday at home against Miller.

Serrano 3, Citrus Valley 0

At Phelan, Madison DiGiorgio led the Diamondbacks with 19 kills, 15 digs and three aces in a victory at home on Sept. 1.

Lauren Gott added 13 kills and 15 digs; Lily Thorne added five kills and Macy Kavanaugh served four aces with 27 assists and 20 digs.

Serrano also beat Cajon and Yucaipa earlier in the week.

On Aug. 31, Serrano beat Cajon in four sets (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21) with DiGiorgio racking up 20 kills, four aces, three assists and 18 digs. Gott also had 20 kills, two aces an assist and 16 digs; Lilly West added 10 kills, two aces and 19 digs; Kelsey Gomarko served three aces with three assists and 30 digs; and Macy Kavanaugh dished 38 assists.

In a sweep against Yucaipa (25-17, 25-15, 25-18) on Aug. 30, Gott led the way with 13 kills and 14 digs, with DiGiorgio adding seven kills and 13 digs.

The Diamondbacks (10-0) are back home Tuesday against Los Osos.

ACE 3, Silver Valley 0

The Eagles improved to 2-0 in Agape League play with a sweep (25-21, 25-5, 25-18) Friday night against the Trojans.

Kayleigh Dupree led the offense for ACE with six kills and six aces; Juju Santillanes added four kills, five assists and an ace; and Danaka Pelayes dished six assists with a kill.

Dupree also led the team with five kills and eight aces in a 3-0 victory over UCSA (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) to begin league action on Aug. 30. Kinsley Esposito added nine aces and four kills; Santillanes ended with four kills and five assists; and Pelayes served five aces with two kills and four assists.

Dupree led the offense with six kills, two aces and three digs in a 3-0 loss to Excelsior the following night.

ACE (7-3) is back in action Wednesday at home against Lucerne Valley.

Didn't see your team's scores in this weekly roundup? All local varsity scores and results can be reported by email to Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero at JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ to submit any results throughout the season.

