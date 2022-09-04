ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond, ME

WPFO

'Kevin on the Roof' fundraiser returns for 10th year

SACO (WGME) -- A major fundraiser for STRIVE kicks off Thursday and it's the 10th anniversary!. Kevin Fitzpatrick will be back on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco Thursday morning for "Kevin on the Roof.”. He does this every year to raise money for STRIVE, a local nonprofit that...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Flags for Heroes event underway, flags displayed at Maine Mall

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Flags for Heroes exhibit, put on by the Portland Rotary Club, started Wednesday at the Maine Mall in South Portland. From September 7th to the 14th, the center court at the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags with each one showing the name of a hero.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

New Balance Foundation donates $1M to Camp Sunshine

CASCO (WGME) -- The New Balance Foundation donated $1 million to Camp Sunshine in Casco. The camp on Sebago Lake offers a free, year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. According to the camp, the money will give families the chance to meet others on similar journeys.
CASCO, ME
WPFO

Portland to provide tools to help public keep Deering Oaks Park clean

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking the public to help keep Deering Oaks Park clean. The park has become a spot where local people experiencing homelessness gather. Portland Spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the parks department spends the majority of their time right now trying to keep...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Former Portland mayors voice opposition to giving job more power

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of former Portland mayors spoke out Wednesday against a plan to give the job more power. The group "Protect Portland's Future" rallied Wednesday at Payson Park, urging people to vote "No on Question 2" on Portland's November ballot. They say the creation of an "executive...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Student hit by truck at Bates College

LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Riverwalk Blues & Brews Festival to be held in Auburn on Saturday

Auburn is hosting its fourth annual Riverwalk Brews & Blues Festival Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Main Street will be closed to Court Street. The city says there will be six beer vendors, two food trucks and five local blues bands playing. It’s free to get in. The city says...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Scarborough leaders vote to put library expansion on ballot

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Town leaders in Scarborough voted Wednesday night to put a library expansion plan on the ballot. The library wants nearly $13 million to add a two-story addition to the existing library, with children's sections on the first floor and meeting spaces on the second floor. The...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco

CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
CASCO, ME
WPFO

Maine man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man who was shot in Portland on Wednesday has died. Police responded to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omal was taken...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man shot in Gardiner; police say there is no threat to public

GARDINER (WGME) -- A Maine man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face in Gardiner. Police got a report about a man bleeding from his face near the intersection of Cherry and Water Street. After arriving, they learned the incident had possibly happened on Green Street.

