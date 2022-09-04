Read full article on original website
WPFO
'Kevin on the Roof' fundraiser returns for 10th year
SACO (WGME) -- A major fundraiser for STRIVE kicks off Thursday and it's the 10th anniversary!. Kevin Fitzpatrick will be back on the roof of Patriot Subaru in Saco Thursday morning for "Kevin on the Roof.”. He does this every year to raise money for STRIVE, a local nonprofit that...
WPFO
Flags for Heroes event underway, flags displayed at Maine Mall
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Flags for Heroes exhibit, put on by the Portland Rotary Club, started Wednesday at the Maine Mall in South Portland. From September 7th to the 14th, the center court at the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags with each one showing the name of a hero.
WPFO
New Balance Foundation donates $1M to Camp Sunshine
CASCO (WGME) -- The New Balance Foundation donated $1 million to Camp Sunshine in Casco. The camp on Sebago Lake offers a free, year-round retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. According to the camp, the money will give families the chance to meet others on similar journeys.
WPFO
Workers at two Southern Maine Starbucks stores hold strike, sip-in on Labor Day
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Maine used this Labor Day to put a spotlight on labor rights. Workers at the Starbucks store in Biddeford held a one day strike to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices, since they voted to form a union back in July.
WPFO
Maine high school football teams do their part to help raise autism awareness
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night, also known as Autism Awareness Night. Many coaching staffs throughout the state, including the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls, will be sporting colorful autism awareness T-shirts. The program started back in 2017 and has grown each and every year.
WPFO
Portland to provide tools to help public keep Deering Oaks Park clean
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking the public to help keep Deering Oaks Park clean. The park has become a spot where local people experiencing homelessness gather. Portland Spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the parks department spends the majority of their time right now trying to keep...
WPFO
Former Portland mayors voice opposition to giving job more power
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of former Portland mayors spoke out Wednesday against a plan to give the job more power. The group "Protect Portland's Future" rallied Wednesday at Payson Park, urging people to vote "No on Question 2" on Portland's November ballot. They say the creation of an "executive...
WPFO
Proposed plans for former baked beans factory continue to go through approval process
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Plans for the former B&M Baked Beans factory continue to work their way through the approval process. It could soon be the permanent home for Northeastern University's Roux Institute, which is a graduate program with a focus on future industries and connections to Maine businesses. The Roux Campus...
WPFO
Student hit by truck at Bates College
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston Police say a student was hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus Wednesday afternoon. Bates College has also confirmed the crash. Police say the delivery truck was backing up when it hit a female student around 12:10 p.m. The student was taken...
WPFO
Riverwalk Blues & Brews Festival to be held in Auburn on Saturday
Auburn is hosting its fourth annual Riverwalk Brews & Blues Festival Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Main Street will be closed to Court Street. The city says there will be six beer vendors, two food trucks and five local blues bands playing. It’s free to get in. The city says...
WPFO
Scarborough leaders vote to put library expansion on ballot
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Town leaders in Scarborough voted Wednesday night to put a library expansion plan on the ballot. The library wants nearly $13 million to add a two-story addition to the existing library, with children's sections on the first floor and meeting spaces on the second floor. The...
WPFO
Maine Lobstermen's Association, Red's Eats help raise money to help fishing industry
WISCASSET (WGME) – The Maine Lobstermen's Association says it’s raising money to protect the industry and the endangered North Atlantic right whale. They're partnering with iconic lobster restaurant Red's Eats in Wiscasset. From now until October, they're hoping those who rely on the lobster industry will donate in...
WPFO
Parents weigh in on Portland proposal to limit high school choice
PORTLAND (WGME) – The public got a chance to weigh in on a proposal to limit high school choice in Portland Tuesday night. For years, eighth graders have been able to choose between Portland or Deering High School or enter the lottery for Casco Bay High School. More and...
WPFO
Maine man indicted for allegedly stalking child while working as school bus driver
CONCORD, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was a school bus driver in New Hampshire, has been indicted after he allegedly stalked an 8-year-old boy and threatened the child’s family. A federal grand jury indicted 39-year-old Michael Chick of Eliot on one count of cyberstalking. Chick was arrested...
WPFO
Virginia Gov. Youngkin fundraises for LePage, Dems call both 'far right extremists'
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine's race for governor was kicked up a notch Wednesday with a high-profile visit for former Governor Paul LePage and a strong response from Democrats. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston Wednesday night, even as Democrats in both states have harsh words about their records on key issues.
WPFO
Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco
CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
WPFO
Maine man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man who was shot in Portland on Wednesday has died. Police responded to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omal was taken...
WPFO
Transportation Troubles: Bus routes moved from Saint Dominic Academy to Lewiston schools
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A new school year has barely begun and already transportation troubles are affecting students and parents in Lewiston. Superintendent Jake Langlais says that's because there are so few bus drivers. If one calls out sick, there are no backups, and that bus doesn't run. Due to the...
WPFO
Maine native Anna Kendrick announces that she will make directorial debut
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland native Anna Kendrick shared a special announcement with her fans on Instagram Wednesday. The star actress will soon be making her directorial debut. Kendrick shared a screenshot from a Deadline article announcing the news with the caption, "HELL. YES." According to Deadline, the movie will be...
WPFO
Man shot in Gardiner; police say there is no threat to public
GARDINER (WGME) -- A Maine man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face in Gardiner. Police got a report about a man bleeding from his face near the intersection of Cherry and Water Street. After arriving, they learned the incident had possibly happened on Green Street.
