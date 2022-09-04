Read full article on original website
Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
Latest on CM Punk’s Meeting With Tony Khan And Perception Around Ace Steel’s AEW Future
A new report has a few extra details on CM Punk’s meeting with Tony Khan over the All Out media scrum drama, as well as Ace Steel’s expected status with AEW going forward. As was reported earlier, a host of suspensions were issued regarding the backstage altercation that happened at All Out including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. While Punk and Steel were not yet listed as suspended, the report had noted they would either be suspended or be out of AEW by the end of the day.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
Tony Khan on Competition From WWE During All Out Weekend, Says He Has More Money Than Jim Crockett
– As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke about the estimated pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s AEW All Out 2022 event during the post-show media scrum. Khan said they might not be the highest buys as All Out, due to the competition from WWE that weekend, with WWE Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide. Below are some additional of Tony Khan addressing competition from WWE over the weekend and more (via Fightful):
More On Ace Steel Allegedly Biting Kenny Omega During AEW All Out Brawl
As previously reported, there was a brawl after AEW All Out involving CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel and others. It resulted in the world and trios titles being vacated and everyone involved getting suspended. One detail was that Steel allegedly bit Omega during the ordeal. During...
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight
Fightful Select has released another update on the fallout of the brawl. With regards to what took place, Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were among those who attempted to diffuse the interaction, which reportedly went on for “about six minutes.”. Someone high up in the company said...
WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump
– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:. – Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a...
Bully Ray Says Tony Khan Should Have Explained Why He Vacated AEW Title, Compares Situation To Infamous ECW Event
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed last night’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, Tony Khan’s decision to vacate the AEW World and Trios Titles without giving an explanation for why. Bully compared the situation to the 1995 situation in ECW involving Taz and Sabu. Highlights from his comments are below.
Backstage News On If CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments Beforehand
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that some people backstage in AEW think that CM Punk rehearsed his All Out post-show media scrum comments beforehand, adding that he used Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc to say what he wanted to say about Colt Cabana even though it was out of context and that he continued to make comments about things that had nothing to do with the specific questions asked by reporters. Meltzer responded by saying that it was “clear” that the comments were “planned.” Meltzer added that it was odd that Punk didn’t want to be blamed for Cabana’s status in AEW, but then seemed to really want to bury Cabana during the media scrum in such a personal way.
New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
A new report has some additional details about the fight that took place backstage after AEW All Out, coming from CM Punk and Ace Steel’s side of things. Fightful Select spoke with sources close to Punk and Steel, who offered their own (those of the sources to be clear, not necessarily Punk and Steel’s) accounts of what happened. It was emphasized that this is one side of the story that hasn’t had much heard from until now.
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.7.22
September 7th, 2022 | KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. How will AEW respond after the massive drama that happened after All Out? This feels like their first major crisis, so a good rebound is important. Tony Khan started things with a poorly done pre-taped announcement that the World and...
Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Respond to Challenge by Action Bronson for AEW Grand Slam
– During yesterday’s AEW Control Center for Dynamite, a backstage segment was shown featuring Action Bronson and Hook, who helped save Hook from an attack by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at AEW All Out. During the clip, Bronson challenged Parker and Menard to come see him at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Later during Dynamite, Menard and Parker responded to Action Bronson’s challenge.
AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title
– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:. – Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain...
NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.
Miro Retweets Response to CM Punk Comments About Standing With Your Peers
– It looks like there’s at least one wrestler in AEW who isn’t worried about CM Punk labeling him as “going into business for himself,” and it appears to be former TNT Champion Miro. Earlier this year, CM Punk wrote a message on his Twitter account in light of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE Raw. At the time, Punk wrote, “Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.”
