On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that some people backstage in AEW think that CM Punk rehearsed his All Out post-show media scrum comments beforehand, adding that he used Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc to say what he wanted to say about Colt Cabana even though it was out of context and that he continued to make comments about things that had nothing to do with the specific questions asked by reporters. Meltzer responded by saying that it was “clear” that the comments were “planned.” Meltzer added that it was odd that Punk didn’t want to be blamed for Cabana’s status in AEW, but then seemed to really want to bury Cabana during the media scrum in such a personal way.

