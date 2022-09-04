ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting

By Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWKQL_0hi5l4hE00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back.

Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off.

Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St.

Police say the 17-year-old victim is now recovering from a collapsed lung.

No arrest has been made, and the incident is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene

(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Four charged in robbery of Connecticut man in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Four people were charged in the robbery of a Connecticut man in Pawtucket on Tuesday. The Pawtucket Police Department responded to 915 Main Street for a reported armed robbery. Officers found a 25-year-old man from Pawcatuck, Connecticut with facial injuries. The victim told officers he had been...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Five men accused of fighting on Block Island ferry to appear in court

(WJAR) — Five of the men accused of fighting on the Block Island ferry last month were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Rhode Island State Police arrested seven men after a brawl broke out on board the ferry the night of Aug. 8 and another in connection to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)

Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
AUBURN, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Salmon St Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

Car flips over in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy