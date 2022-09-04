Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back.
Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off.
Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St.
Police say the 17-year-old victim is now recovering from a collapsed lung.
Police say the 17-year-old victim is now recovering from a collapsed lung.

No arrest has been made, and the incident is now under investigation.
