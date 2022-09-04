ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

At Least 3 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439zTZ_0hi5kvuv00

At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard.

OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard.

The driver of the other vehicle, Terrence Knight, 44, was travelling northbound when they departed the roadway, overcorrected and collided with the other vehicle, according to troopers.

One of the passengers in Story's vehicle, Brandon Story, 22, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in critical condition, OHP said.

Michael was transported to the same hospital and was admitted in fair condition, according to OHP.

The passenger in Knight's vehicle, Dorian Grisby, 23, was transported by ambulance to the hospital and has been treated and released, troopers said.

Knight and the other passenger in Michael's vehicle were not injured, according to OHP.

This is a developing story. Refresh for new details.

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes

Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Guthrie, OK
Accidents
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Ohp#South Douglas Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KFOR

Crash in Moore leaves one dead and three injured

MOORE (KFOR) – One is confirmed dead and three injured following a crash near Southwest 4th St. and North Santa Fe Avenue in Moore. The accident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. One victim was pronounced dead shortly after crews arrived on scene. Three others were injured, including a one-year-old. The three injured victims […]
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing woman's body found inside car in Spencer ravine

SPENCER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a missing woman's body was found inside a car submerged in a Spencer ravine. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found inside the car Monday evening in a ravine near Northeast 36th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Officials confirmed the body was identified as a woman reported missing out of Midwest City.
SPENCER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy