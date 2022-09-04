Read full article on original website
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge's hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized classified records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling. “Without a stay, the government and public also will suffer irreparable harm from the undue delay to the criminal investigation,” department lawyers said...
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured over 700 sq kms (270 sq miles) of its territory in the east and the south during a lightning counter offensive, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday, offering the first official assessment of the operation.
Mexican finance leaders plan stock exchange reform to stanch exodus
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government and financial institutions will propose a bill this month to change current rules, aiming to attract companies to the country's stock exchange by making it easier to access debt and equities markets, the head of the country's stock market association told Reuters.
Michigan's top court orders question on abortion rights to be put on state's November ballot
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Michigan voters will decide whether to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights this November, the state Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, handing a win to the abortion rights advocates who petitioned to put the amendment on the ballot.
SFGate
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from world leaders
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision. read more.
