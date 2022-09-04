ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Have you seen Carmen? Detroit police need help finding 15-year-old who's been missing nearly a month

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for tips from the community as they search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing nearly a month.

Carmen Martinez was last seen around 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. Police officials say she left her home in the 20400 block of Freeland – near 8 Mile and Schaefer – that day without permission and hasn’t been seen since.

She was wearing black basketball shorts and a black bikini top, according to police.

She’s described as approximately 5-foot-1, 140 lbs. With black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she has a C-section scar on her stomach.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Carmen Martinez or knows of her whereabouts to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.

