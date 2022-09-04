ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist ID’d as Fresno man dies days after Clovis crash. Here’s what police say happened

By Yesenia Amaro
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A motorcyclist identified as a Fresno resident has died days after he crashed into a telephone pole, the Clovis Police Department announced Sunday.

Michael Yepez, 26, of Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as the man killed, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Ty Wood, a Clovis police spokesman, said the department did not have a time of death.

Yepez was taken to Community Regional Medical Center after the solo crash just after 3 a.m. Thursday. At this point, authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the news release.

Officers say Yepez left the downtown Clovis area about 2:50 a.m., according to evidence in their preliminary investigation that includes footage from city cameras.

Yepez was going south on Clovis Avenue, approaching a slight curve, when his motorcycle hit the telephone pole.

The Clovis Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.

