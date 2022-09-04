Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vancouver, WA
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
KATU.com
Apartment fire in NE Portland being investigated as a possible arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10 a.m., Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue were called to an apartment complex at 8th and NE Couch. Firefighters say a plastic dumpster had lit the side of the brick building on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the exterior...
Man found dead in Lents neighborhood ID’d by police
The identity of a man found dead in the Lents neighborhood has been revealed by the Portland Police Bureau.
KATU.com
Oregon man faces fentanyl distribution charges after deadly overdose of Portland teenager
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing federal charges, accused of selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 17-year-old in Portland. Duane Robert Hill, 38, of Gresham, is facing federal charges related to fentanyl distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. According...
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
kptv.com
Man found dead from gunshot in SE Portland Sunday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police found a man dead inside a Lents neighborhood home on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue after they received a report of a man shot inside a house. A section...
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
Death determined ‘non-criminal’ after body found near Salem railroad
The death of a man has been determined "non-criminal" after officers found a man dead near Salem railroad tracks, Salem Police Department said.
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
Tri-City Herald
Missing man’s body found in river over a year after he vanished, Washington cops say
The body of a missing man was found in an Oregon river and identified more than a year after he disappeared from Washington, authorities said. Brandon Majors’ body was found in the Columbia River in July, and a medical examiner identified him on Sept. 1, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
kptv.com
Man arrested after outbound Portland flight diverts to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday after he became “unruly and disruptive” on an airplane that departed from Portland and made an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City, according to a police affidavit filed Monday. As Delta Airlines Flight 713 bound for Atlanta was...
Seaside shooting suspect faces fugitive charge after arrest in S. Dakota
A man suspected of an August shooting in Seaside, Oregon was arrested Monday in South Dakota, authorities announced.
1 dead, another hospitalized after crash in Salem
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in northeast Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Woman jumps from car to escape alleged kidnapper; suspect arrested
Early Saturday morning, a Washington family woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
Guns, drugs, cash seized in NE Portland arrest
Guns, drugs and cash were seized during a Labor Day arrest in Northeast Portland, PPB tweeted.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
Kidnapping suspect identified after woman jumps from car to escape
After refusing to identify himself to authorities for several days, the suspect in a kidnapping that recently occurred in Southwest Washington has been named.
Chronicle
Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car
A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
