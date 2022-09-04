ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
kptv.com

Man found dead from gunshot in SE Portland Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police found a man dead inside a Lents neighborhood home on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue after they received a report of a man shot inside a house. A section...
Chronicle

Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car

A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
VANCOUVER, WA

