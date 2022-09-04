LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season, keeping the defending Super Bowl champions’ brain trust in place with lucrative new deals. The Rams announced the extensions Thursday, several hours before they opened the NFL’s 103rd season by hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. McVay finalized his new deal several weeks ago, but the Rams waited to formally announce the extensions until Snead’s new contract was also completed. Los Angeles didn’t announce the financial terms of the deals, but both are expected to make them among the top-paid handful of people in their positions. “They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “They epitomize the ‘We not me’ mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community.”

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO