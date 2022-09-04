ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Arkansas State
City
Wesley, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Blake
Person
David Beaird
THV11

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Wedding#Widow
KATV

Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack, reports say

A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas, according to reports. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water at New Providence in the Bahamas. Reports say...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

AR State Police launches mandated reporter website

The Arkansas State Police, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, has launched a new service for Mandated Reporters. The Arkansas Mandated Reporter Portal provides an opportunity to create an account and send in reports using a new secure website. The website is designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn. The portal also includes a step-by-step video to walk through the process of submitting online.
ARKANSAS STATE
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy