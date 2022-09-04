Read full article on original website
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
5newsonline.com
Florida woman claims Arkansas woman as new "grandma" while at XNA
Millions traveled across the country and world during Labor Day Weekend. Inside XNA Airport, strangers became family.
St. Joseph man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A St. Joseph, Missouri, man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
Husband shares legacy of woman who died saving boy from storm drain
The woman who jumped into a storm drain to try and save a young boy has died.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
WAAY-TV
Nurse who murdered husband in Alabama files for appeal
She poisoned him with insulin she stole from her job. She's being held in the Madison County Jail.
KOCO
Oklahoma woman accused of killing 3-year-old granddaughter expected in court
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma woman charged with the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Becky Vreeland is accused of killing Riley Nolan and putting the girl's body in a trash can. Authorities charged Vreeland with first-degree murder, and she is pushing to represent herself.
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Ghost Hunting 101 set for Old State House
Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here's your chance to decide for yourself!
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
KATV
Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack, reports say
A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas, according to reports. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water at New Providence in the Bahamas. Reports say...
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
KTLO
AR State Police launches mandated reporter website
The Arkansas State Police, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, has launched a new service for Mandated Reporters. The Arkansas Mandated Reporter Portal provides an opportunity to create an account and send in reports using a new secure website. The website is designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn. The portal also includes a step-by-step video to walk through the process of submitting online.
Endangered/missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Mississippi girl
Mississippi authorities have issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Mashayla Jackson, 15, of Tunica. Jackson is described as a black female, 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen...
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
