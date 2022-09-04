Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Reveals Slate of New Horror Movies and Shows for Fall 2022, Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a fright this fall, Netflix has you covered. The streamer has unveiled its “Netflix and Chills” slate of new horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October and beyond. This includes films like the witchy “The School for Good and Evil,” which debuts Oct. 19 and stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. There’s also Tim Burton’s TV series “Wednesday,” which doesn’t yet have a release date but is a series-long spin on the Addams Family daughter starring Jenna Ortega.
‘Clerks III’ Film Review: Kevin Smith Tackles Aging and Mortality, But Also Weed Jokes, in Nimble Threequel
In Kevin Smith’s debut feature “Clerks,” way back in 1994, the indie filmmaker told a story of two workaday twentysomethings whose lives were so tragically limited that they not only revolved around retail work, but when the characters did consider life’s big questions and mysteries, their lack of personal experience also left them searching for deeper meaning in pop culture ephemera like “Star Wars.”
First ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a New ‘Knives Out’ Mystery With Daniel Craig (Video)
Benoit Blanc suspects foul play – again – in the first teaser trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. The “Knives Out” sequel finds Daniel Craig’s detective Blanc returning for an all-new mystery at an all-new location with an all-new lineup of suspects, with Rian Johnson back to write and direct. This time, Blanc is invited to Greece by a billionaire (played by Edward Norton) where he’s gathered his friends for a murder mystery game of his own.
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ Doc Acquired by Apple Original Films
Apple Original Films has landed the global rights to a new documentary feature “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” about the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist, the company announced on Thursday. The documentary was directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who directed the most successful documentary...
RELATED PEOPLE
Neon Reunites With ‘The Worst Person in the World’ Star Renate Reinsve on Horror Film ‘Handling the Undead’
Neon has acquired the North American and UK distribution rights to a film called “Handling the Undead” that will reunite the distributor with its stars from “The Worst Person in the World,” Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie. “Handling the Undead” is the feature directorial debut...
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
‘The View': Joy Behar Defends Olivia Wilde, Says Sleeping With Co-Stars Has Been ‘Going On With Men Since Silent Movies’
As the gossip and drama continues to swirl around “Don’t Worry Darling,” “The View” host Joy Behar is a bit baffled by the criticisms of director Olivia Wilde. So, on Thursday’s episode of the show, the host took a few moments to defend the director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Blonde’ Film Review: Ana de Armas Recreates Marilyn and Norma Jean, in Black and White and Technicolor
Here’s a cocktail for you — let’s call it the “Blonde.” Start with a base of biographical fiction, add three parts mid-century photography, a heavy dash of bitters, a wash of bad taste and top with a Lynchian float. You’ll have something that kicks hard, if leaving you somewhat worse for wear once the intoxicants run their course.
How ‘Wendell & Wild’ Filmmaker Henry Selick Survived Forest Fires, Netflix Regime Changes and a Disastrous Stint at Pixar
Henry Slick is back with a new, original animated feature called “Wendell & Wild.” Incredibly, this film (out October 28 on Netflix) is his first since “Coraline” back in 2009. For a while it seemed like Selick, whose singular genius was responsible for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the animated intrudes in Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic” (among other things), would never make another movie. Thankfully that isn’t the case.
‘Tulsa King’s’ Explosive, Crime-Filled Teaser Features Stallone as an Ex-Mafia Capo Getting Back to Business (Video)
Ain’t no rest for the wicked, according to Paramount+’s new teaser for “Tulsa King,” which stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone as an ex-mafia capo attending to business after serving a 25-year prison sentence. The series, from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and with showrunner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos”), will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Share a Groundhog Day Romance in Time-Traveling Trailer for ‘Meet Cute’ (Video)
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco keep falling for each other thanks to a tanning bed that’s actually a time machine in the new trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute.”. Set in New York City, “Meet Cute” sees Gary (Davidson) and Sheila (Cuoco) share the perfect evening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First ‘Blonde’ Reviews Praise Ana de Armas’ Performance as Marilyn Monroe: ‘Almost Scarily Committed to the Role’
The Netflix film “Blonde” has received its first reviews, and critics are celebrating Ana de Armas’ commitment to the role while questioning the techniques of the film itself. Directed by Andrew Dominik and rated NC-17, the film adapts Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name. Alongside...
‘The Son’ Film Review: Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Battle Pain and Guilt in Tough Look at Teen Depression
When he made his directorial debut with “The Father” last year, French novelist and playwright Florian Zeller proved to be uncommonly adept at using the tools of cinema to depict an elderly man’s descent into dementia. But Zeller was far from finished exploring the subject of mental illness, which he tackles from a very different perspective in his new film, “The Son.”
‘Barbarian’ Film Review: Stunning Horror Debut Stays One Step Ahead of the Audience
At first, the unpredictable home-invasion horror pic “Barbarian” seems too obvious to get worked up about. How can you trust a slow-burning chiller that repeatedly baits viewers with a scenario that’s so implausible that you repeatedly yell and/or laugh helplessly at its protagonist? Short answer: You can’t, and that’s awesome.
Olivia Wilde Doesn’t Care That Florence Pugh Isn’t Promoting ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Amid Drama: ‘I Didn’t Hire Her to Post, I Hired Her to Act’
Olivia Wilde sidestepped rumors that Florence Pugh is not promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” due to tension between them, attributing her star’s silence to scheduling conflicts. In a Thursday cover story, the director told Vanity Fair that Pugh is “one of the most in-demand actresses in the...
20 Underrated Fantasy Movies For Fans Of "House Of The Dragon" And "Rings Of Power"
These overlooked flicks are sure to fan the flames of modern fantasy fandom...
‘The View’ Hosts Mock Racist Criticisms of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘House of the Dragon': ‘Get a Job!’
The hosts of “The View” have absolutely no time for the racist criticisms of new fantasy shows like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” So, on Tuesday’s season premiere of “The View,” the ladies went off on those critics, mocking their outrage.
‘Pinocchio’ Film Review: Robert Zemeckis’ Misguided Remake Is Creepy in the Worst Ways
Why are filmmakers so enamored of “Pinocchio”?. Yes, Carlo Collodi’s 1883 tale touches on some timeless themes, like love, loss and lies. But its goal is to teach children by terrifying them. From a modern-day perspective, the concept is weird at best and creepy at worst. So...
‘Squid Game’s’ Lee Jung-Jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-Jae has been cast as the male lead in Disney+’s upcoming “Star Wars” show “The Acolyte,” alongside previously announced star Amandla Stenberg. Going farther back in time than any live-action “Star Wars” project before it, “The Acolyte” will take place...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1