Netflix Reveals Slate of New Horror Movies and Shows for Fall 2022, Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Midnight Club’

If you’re looking for a fright this fall, Netflix has you covered. The streamer has unveiled its “Netflix and Chills” slate of new horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October and beyond. This includes films like the witchy “The School for Good and Evil,” which debuts Oct. 19 and stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. There’s also Tim Burton’s TV series “Wednesday,” which doesn’t yet have a release date but is a series-long spin on the Addams Family daughter starring Jenna Ortega.
TV SHOWS
‘Clerks III’ Film Review: Kevin Smith Tackles Aging and Mortality, But Also Weed Jokes, in Nimble Threequel

In Kevin Smith’s debut feature “Clerks,” way back in 1994, the indie filmmaker told a story of two workaday twentysomethings whose lives were so tragically limited that they not only revolved around retail work, but when the characters did consider life’s big questions and mysteries, their lack of personal experience also left them searching for deeper meaning in pop culture ephemera like “Star Wars.”
MOVIES
First ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser Trailer Reveals a New ‘Knives Out’ Mystery With Daniel Craig (Video)

Benoit Blanc suspects foul play – again – in the first teaser trailer for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. The “Knives Out” sequel finds Daniel Craig’s detective Blanc returning for an all-new mystery at an all-new location with an all-new lineup of suspects, with Rian Johnson back to write and direct. This time, Blanc is invited to Greece by a billionaire (played by Edward Norton) where he’s gathered his friends for a murder mystery game of his own.
MOVIES
‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ Doc Acquired by Apple Original Films

Apple Original Films has landed the global rights to a new documentary feature “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” about the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist, the company announced on Thursday. The documentary was directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who directed the most successful documentary...
MOVIES
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
How ‘Wendell & Wild’ Filmmaker Henry Selick Survived Forest Fires, Netflix Regime Changes and a Disastrous Stint at Pixar

Henry Slick is back with a new, original animated feature called “Wendell & Wild.” Incredibly, this film (out October 28 on Netflix) is his first since “Coraline” back in 2009. For a while it seemed like Selick, whose singular genius was responsible for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the animated intrudes in Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic” (among other things), would never make another movie. Thankfully that isn’t the case.
MOVIES
‘Tulsa King’s’ Explosive, Crime-Filled Teaser Features Stallone as an Ex-Mafia Capo Getting Back to Business (Video)

Ain’t no rest for the wicked, according to Paramount+’s new teaser for “Tulsa King,” which stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone as an ex-mafia capo attending to business after serving a 25-year prison sentence. The series, from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and with showrunner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos”), will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.
TV SERIES
‘The Son’ Film Review: Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Battle Pain and Guilt in Tough Look at Teen Depression

When he made his directorial debut with “The Father” last year, French novelist and playwright Florian Zeller proved to be uncommonly adept at using the tools of cinema to depict an elderly man’s descent into dementia. But Zeller was far from finished exploring the subject of mental illness, which he tackles from a very different perspective in his new film, “The Son.”
MOVIES
Olivia Wilde Doesn’t Care That Florence Pugh Isn’t Promoting ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Amid Drama: ‘I Didn’t Hire Her to Post, I Hired Her to Act’

Olivia Wilde sidestepped rumors that Florence Pugh is not promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” due to tension between them, attributing her star’s silence to scheduling conflicts. In a Thursday cover story, the director told Vanity Fair that Pugh is “one of the most in-demand actresses in the...
MOVIES
