With over 700 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and finalist's punchlines in Walt Handelsman's Who-Dat Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
Loyola Maroon
Outdoor entertainment legalized in New Orleans
Outdoor entertainment was officially legalized in the city Aug. 4, appealing to New Orleans residents’ wishes to keep the aura of the pandemic’s outdoor concerts alive and well. The New Orleans City Council made a unanimous decision to fully legalize outdoor entertainment for bars and restaurants, which allowed...
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
NOLA.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
WWL-TV
50th Southern Decadence ends, city cleaning up after successful weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Monday marked the official end to Southern Decadence in New Orleans and by all accounts, it was a successful return after a two-year hiatus. At the corner of Bourbon and St. Ann, outside The Bourbon Pub, Fredrick Butler spent Monday morning cleaning up. “Work,” laughed Butler....
On Bourbon Street, she’s a scientist at the stove
At Royal Sonesta New Orleans, nobody is better in the hotel's main kitchen than Latrelle Selestan.
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
While Attempting to Flee, These Armed Carjackers Were Stopped in the Most New Orleans Way Ever
This will definitely be hard to beat when it comes to the award for the most New Orleans story of the year.
NOLA.com
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century
Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: An Uptown mansion for a one-meal staycation, etouffee dumplings, porch drinks
You don’t forget a dish like shrimp étouffée dumplings. I don’t anyway. I first tried them at Restaurant August, in one of the finely appointed dining rooms, under a chandelier, when Todd Pulsinelli was chef. The last time I had them was under an oak limb...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
myneworleans.com
National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Behind The Rolling Pin
In the last few years, many people have turned to home baking as a distraction, as solace, and for fun. But nothing beats the sweet and inventive creations of a professional pastry chef. On this week's show, we get a peek into the lives and careers of those behind the rolling pin.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
