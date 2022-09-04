ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway

A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover

9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Resident Sentenced to Prison for Vehicular Assault

Brandon W. Carlson, 21, of Endwell will spend up to seven years in New York State Prison after pleading guilty to vehicular assault in the second degree for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and causing injury to another, as well as attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree.
ENDWELL, NY
14850.com

Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT

A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: August 29 to September 4

During the week of Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, the Owego Police Department had 104 service calls, 4 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 10 traffic tickets. An Endicott man was arrested and charged after a traffic stop. Justin A. Guamer, 21, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OWEGO, NY
News Channel 34

Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
ENDWELL, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy

Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Career Criminal Sentenced for Kirkwood Motel Burglary

A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
KIRKWOOD, NY
whcuradio.com

No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man strikes teenager with UTV

A Town of Willet man was arrested recently after he drove a utility task vehicle (UTV) “in a reckless manner” and struck a teenager, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies on June 26 responded to a residence on...
WILLET, NY

