9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO