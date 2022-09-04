Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Truck Fire on Vestal Parkway
A truck fire occurred at the Mirabito Gas Station at 4005 Vestal Parkway East, this afternoon. Fox 40 crew members arrived at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, and say Vestal Police and Vestal Fire Department were on the scene. Fox 40 personnel on scene say it was a newer model...
NewsChannel 36
Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover
9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
Two Towanda teens arrested for home burglary, theft
Two teens were arrested for theft in Towanda late last month after police said one planned a home burglary and made two others break into the apartment, threatening to hurt them if they talked with anyone.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endwell Resident Sentenced to Prison for Vehicular Assault
Brandon W. Carlson, 21, of Endwell will spend up to seven years in New York State Prison after pleading guilty to vehicular assault in the second degree for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and causing injury to another, as well as attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree.
Painted Post man charged with choking, threatening with knife
A Painted Post man has been arrested for allegedly beating and choking another person while holding a knife, according to the Sheriff's Office.
14850.com
Two in custody after assaulting bus driver, according to TCAT
A Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit spokesperson confirmed to 14850 Today late Wednesday night that an on-duty bus operator “was struck in the face by two individuals” shortly before 10pm Wednesday. TCAT tells us that the Ithaca Police Department “has two people in custody in connection with this incident, which TCAT will also be investigating.”
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 29 to September 4
During the week of Monday, August 29 to Sunday, September 4, the Owego Police Department had 104 service calls, 4 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 10 traffic tickets. An Endicott man was arrested and charged after a traffic stop. Justin A. Guamer, 21, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
Bath man arrested for assault, sending victim to hospital
A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
Cortland CountyMan Accused of Running Over Teen With UTV
A Cortland County man is being charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly running over a teen with a Utility Terrain Vehicle at a graduation party at the end of June. 32-year-old Michael Townsend of Willet was arrested August 31. Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an address on Holtmart Road...
Career Criminal Sentenced for Kirkwood Motel Burglary
A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
BC Sheriff candidate Newcomb selects running mate
Broome County Sheriff candidate Kate Newcomb has selected her number 2 should she win election in November.
Bath woman arrested for child endangerment, attempted assault in Tops
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been accused of trying to attack another person and endangering a child at the Tops Market in the Village over the weekend, police said. Ashley Smith, 37, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on September 4 after officers responded to a disturbance at Tops […]
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
Bath man arrested for assault with a weapon
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another person with a weapon and caused serious physical injury, according to the Bath Police Department.
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man strikes teenager with UTV
A Town of Willet man was arrested recently after he drove a utility task vehicle (UTV) “in a reckless manner” and struck a teenager, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies on June 26 responded to a residence on...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
