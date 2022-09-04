ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

BITS & BYTES: Our Harvest of Hope; Lenox Library lectures; Writers Table fall celebration; “California Dreamin’” at The Sandisfield Arts Center; MISTER G; DOT video contest

Pittsfield— On September 11, Manos Unidas Cooperative, Reformation Academy, and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds Inc. will host the fifth annual Our Harvest of Hope/ Nuestra Cosecha de Esperanza 2022 event. The family friendly event will be held from 1-6 p.m. at The Common Park, 100 First St. in Pittsfield.
LENOX, MA
BITS & BYTES: BASILICA GREEN Benefit Concert; London National Theatre at The Mahaiwe; BAAMS after-school music classes; Lenox Fall Art Walk; animal photography book event; making of “The Little Rodin Gallery” talk

Artists unite for climate action in upstate New York. Hudson Valley, N.Y. — Basilica Hudson and Pathway to Paris are collaborating to present BASILICA GREEN Benefit Concert on Saturday September 10 at 7 p.m. This evening of collective performance and conversation will feature Melissa Auf der Maur, CAConrad, Devesh and Veena Chandra, Rebecca Foon, Jim Krewson, Rudy Shepherd, Jesse Paris Smith, TROUBLE, Patrick Watson and will benefit BASILICA GREEN’s efforts to increase climate action through innovative programming. To buy tickets to the event, visit basilicahudson.org/events/basilica-green-benefit-concert/.
LENOX, MA
BITS & BYTES: Brien Center celebration; children’s clothing sale; comedy couple stages immersive experience; commissioned play at Bridge Street Theatre; Berkshire Children’s Chorus expands

The Brien Center celebrates 100+ anniversary, Caroline and James Taylor serve as Honorary Chairs. Pittsfield— The Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will celebrate over a century of service with an event this October. Founded in 1920, The Brien Center had planned a 100th anniversary celebration for the fall of 2020, but the world changed as did the plans to commemorate this historic milestone. Therefore, the Agency is launching the aptly named 100+ campaign with an event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theatre.
PITTSFIELD, MA
People’s Pantry benefit on September 22

Great Barrington — Local musicians are coming together to help out The People’s Pantry at a benefit, “Pullin’ For The Pantry,” on Thursday, September 22 at the Egremont Barn. The benefit, which will start at 7 p.m., will include performances by the BTU’s, Tyler Fairbank, Wanda Houston, Rees Shad, The Conversations, and Misty Blues.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

This election season — and beyond — racial justice demands real action

As primary season draws to a close, candidates for Berkshire County District Attorney and Sheriff are working to position themselves as strong on racial equity. We urge voters to choose candidates who they believe really understand the issues, have solid plans to address them, and will devote the resources and attention to see them through.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CONNECTIONS: The RTE decision process

About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. Allow me to say at the outset...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Primary election results 2022

Berkshire County — Throughout the night, The Berkshire Edge will be covering the results of the primary election. To see updates, refresh your browser. Various news outlets have projected Shugrue as the winner in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s race, with Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler re-elected for another term and defeating candidate Barbalunga, and Mark winning over Templeton. Mark is set to be going against independent candidate Brendan Phair in November’s general election for the State Senate seat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Primary election wrap up: Sheriff Bowler re-elected, Shugrue ousts Harrington, Mark to take on Phair in November

Berkshire County — After weeks of campaigning, debates, forums, press releases, and campaign robocalls, the primary election was held on Tuesday, September 6. It was an intense primary election season, especially when it came to the campaigns of District Attorney and Sheriff, with candidates throwing out accusations against each other almost every day before the election.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

