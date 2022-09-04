Read full article on original website
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Our Harvest of Hope; Lenox Library lectures; Writers Table fall celebration; “California Dreamin’” at The Sandisfield Arts Center; MISTER G; DOT video contest
Pittsfield— On September 11, Manos Unidas Cooperative, Reformation Academy, and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds Inc. will host the fifth annual Our Harvest of Hope/ Nuestra Cosecha de Esperanza 2022 event. The family friendly event will be held from 1-6 p.m. at The Common Park, 100 First St. in Pittsfield.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: BASILICA GREEN Benefit Concert; London National Theatre at The Mahaiwe; BAAMS after-school music classes; Lenox Fall Art Walk; animal photography book event; making of “The Little Rodin Gallery” talk
Artists unite for climate action in upstate New York. Hudson Valley, N.Y. — Basilica Hudson and Pathway to Paris are collaborating to present BASILICA GREEN Benefit Concert on Saturday September 10 at 7 p.m. This evening of collective performance and conversation will feature Melissa Auf der Maur, CAConrad, Devesh and Veena Chandra, Rebecca Foon, Jim Krewson, Rudy Shepherd, Jesse Paris Smith, TROUBLE, Patrick Watson and will benefit BASILICA GREEN’s efforts to increase climate action through innovative programming. To buy tickets to the event, visit basilicahudson.org/events/basilica-green-benefit-concert/.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Brien Center celebration; children’s clothing sale; comedy couple stages immersive experience; commissioned play at Bridge Street Theatre; Berkshire Children’s Chorus expands
The Brien Center celebrates 100+ anniversary, Caroline and James Taylor serve as Honorary Chairs. Pittsfield— The Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will celebrate over a century of service with an event this October. Founded in 1920, The Brien Center had planned a 100th anniversary celebration for the fall of 2020, but the world changed as did the plans to commemorate this historic milestone. Therefore, the Agency is launching the aptly named 100+ campaign with an event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theatre.
theberkshireedge.com
People’s Pantry benefit on September 22
Great Barrington — Local musicians are coming together to help out The People’s Pantry at a benefit, “Pullin’ For The Pantry,” on Thursday, September 22 at the Egremont Barn. The benefit, which will start at 7 p.m., will include performances by the BTU’s, Tyler Fairbank, Wanda Houston, Rees Shad, The Conversations, and Misty Blues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
wamc.org
Following dominant victory over Harrington in Berkshire DA race, Shugrue thanks controversial legal mentor
With over 22,000 recorded votes reported by Pittsfield Community Television Tuesday night, Shugrue won the day with over 60% of the tally. Around 9:45, he declared victory in front of supporters at an election night party at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. “The message tonight, as you saw the...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
theberkshireedge.com
Sheffield Fair returns, Saturday Sept. 10
The Sheffield Fair is back! Taking place on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., it’s a wonderful family-friendly event known for attracting multi-generational families and people of all ages. Held at the Sheffield Town Park, off Miller Avenue, everything is free except for food or vendor items. No admission or parking fees; constant entertainment under the big tent; games and prizes under the game tent sponsored by the Bushnell-Sage Library, and the children’s tent will have arts & crafts, face painting, reptiles, Bowie the Clown, and more entertainers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Westfield’s North Elm Butcher Block celebrates 75 years, 4 generations of the Puza family
WESTFIELD — The tradition at North Elm Butcher Shop is that when longtime customers welcome a new child into the family, the happy parents bring their babies in and weigh them on the shop’s deli scales. “You have to get that official weight,” said owner Daniel J. Puza...
earnthenecklace.com
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
thereminder.com
Northampton building becomes critical source of housing for marginalized homeless population
NORTHAMPTON – With homelessness continuing to be a point of concern across the state, a local nonprofit is using a renovated building at 5 Franklin St. to help create a supportive, yet independent housing facility in cutting edge fashion. Independent Housing Solutions (IHS), started by Jessica Bossie of Hilltown...
theberkshireedge.com
Residents protest Housatonic Water Works, new developments with Mass DEP
Great Barrington — In the last week there have been several developments concerning Housatonic Water Works, culminating in an angry protest in front of Town Hall by customers on Saturday, September 3. On Thursday, September 1, company treasurer Jim Mercer issued a press release with its third quarter monitoring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snackers: What’s The Most Popular Chip & Dip In Massachusetts?
Football season is almost underway(the first game is this Thursday night--Bills at the Rams!) and I don't know about you, Berkshire County, but my favorite game-time snack of choice is a bowl of my favorite chips and dip. Now I happen to prefer things a little spicy, so I'll usually...
theberkshireedge.com
This election season — and beyond — racial justice demands real action
As primary season draws to a close, candidates for Berkshire County District Attorney and Sheriff are working to position themselves as strong on racial equity. We urge voters to choose candidates who they believe really understand the issues, have solid plans to address them, and will devote the resources and attention to see them through.
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The RTE decision process
About Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st century. Allow me to say at the outset...
theberkshireedge.com
Primary election results 2022
Berkshire County — Throughout the night, The Berkshire Edge will be covering the results of the primary election. To see updates, refresh your browser. Various news outlets have projected Shugrue as the winner in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s race, with Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler re-elected for another term and defeating candidate Barbalunga, and Mark winning over Templeton. Mark is set to be going against independent candidate Brendan Phair in November’s general election for the State Senate seat.
theberkshireedge.com
Primary election wrap up: Sheriff Bowler re-elected, Shugrue ousts Harrington, Mark to take on Phair in November
Berkshire County — After weeks of campaigning, debates, forums, press releases, and campaign robocalls, the primary election was held on Tuesday, September 6. It was an intense primary election season, especially when it came to the campaigns of District Attorney and Sheriff, with candidates throwing out accusations against each other almost every day before the election.
iheart.com
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
Comments / 0