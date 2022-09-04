Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
wshu.org
Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development
The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
wshu.org
Suffolk County reviews how Hochul’s new gun laws apply to its pistol permit process
Police and sheriff departments that handle pistol permits on Long Island are still reviewing how the state’s new gun laws that went into effect last week apply to their licensing process. Legal experts expect the rollout of the new rules will be slow. Governor Kathy Hochul proposed the Concealed...
wshu.org
Bridgeport school officials begin search for new superintendent
Bridgeport school officials have started a search for a new superintendent that would replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani. Testani resigned before the start of this school year to take a job with the Fairfield school district as their superintendent. He had been awarded a contract extension with Bridgeport before leaving for Fairfield.
wshu.org
Stony Brook’s climate change gallery features Indigenous art to focus on environmental justice
Sculptures, drawings, performances and video games: Stony Brook University’s art gallery highlights the importance of water and its role in environmental justice. The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery exhibit, “Connecting the Drops: the Power of Water" features seven environmental artists, including from the Shinnecock Indian Nation on Long Island and the Croatan Oyate Nation in northeast South Dakota, to “inspire contemplation and action to make our world a better place for people, animals, and plants and the water that sustains us all,” according to the exhibit catalog.
wshu.org
Brookhaven residents call the town's redistricting process 'opaque and mismanaged'
With only a week left, some Town of Brookhaven residents are criticizing what they call an opaque and mismanaged redistricting process. According to the town code, the once-every-ten-years redistricting is supposed to be approved by a bi-partisan commission of three Republicans, three Democrats, and two unaffiliated commissioners. However, the town board, which is dominated by Republicans, also has the ability to propose and approve its own redistricting map.
