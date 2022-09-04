With only a week left, some Town of Brookhaven residents are criticizing what they call an opaque and mismanaged redistricting process. According to the town code, the once-every-ten-years redistricting is supposed to be approved by a bi-partisan commission of three Republicans, three Democrats, and two unaffiliated commissioners. However, the town board, which is dominated by Republicans, also has the ability to propose and approve its own redistricting map.

BROOKHAVEN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO