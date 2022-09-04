ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Bridgeport school officials begin search for new superintendent

Bridgeport school officials have started a search for a new superintendent that would replace outgoing Superintendent Michael Testani. Testani resigned before the start of this school year to take a job with the Fairfield school district as their superintendent. He had been awarded a contract extension with Bridgeport before leaving for Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Stony Brook’s climate change gallery features Indigenous art to focus on environmental justice

Sculptures, drawings, performances and video games: Stony Brook University’s art gallery highlights the importance of water and its role in environmental justice. The Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery exhibit, “Connecting the Drops: the Power of Water" features seven environmental artists, including from the Shinnecock Indian Nation on Long Island and the Croatan Oyate Nation in northeast South Dakota, to “inspire contemplation and action to make our world a better place for people, animals, and plants and the water that sustains us all,” according to the exhibit catalog.
STONY BROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bath, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Avon, NY
wshu.org

Brookhaven residents call the town's redistricting process 'opaque and mismanaged'

With only a week left, some Town of Brookhaven residents are criticizing what they call an opaque and mismanaged redistricting process. According to the town code, the once-every-ten-years redistricting is supposed to be approved by a bi-partisan commission of three Republicans, three Democrats, and two unaffiliated commissioners. However, the town board, which is dominated by Republicans, also has the ability to propose and approve its own redistricting map.
BROOKHAVEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy