DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas
Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
KSAT 12
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Study: Texas home to multiple top cities in US for self-sustaining homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to owning a home there are multiple factors at play and different factors matter more or less to different people. Having a self-sustaining home could be useful not only for the pocketbook but also to give mother nature a hand as well. Just...
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
Texans are among the hardest-working Americans, study shows
Texans are among the hardest-working people in the country, according to a new study.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
The Soon-To-Be Tallest Building In Texas Now Has A Name, Opening Date
Construction has begun on the soon-to-be tallest building in Texas.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
KWTX
Central Texas toddler rings the bell to mark the end of chemotherapy treatment
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old Central Texas boy who has spent the majority of his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with infant leukemia at 4-months-old rang the bell at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple signifying the end of chemotherapy treatment and is busy returning to life as a playful toddler.
Happy Star Trek Day! Here is a list of North Texas theaters showing the director’s cut of ‘The Wrath of Khan’
DALLAS (KDAF) — Today we are wishing all Trekkies out there to “live, long and prosper” as Sept. 8 is Star Trek Day. No matter which series is your favorite, whether that’s the Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, you name it, you are welcome in the Star Trek fandom.
Texas Has It’s Own ‘You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day’ Style Rule
Well it's Labor Day and the day should be celebrated in taking some time off of work. Meanwhile I am sitting here writing this, but I want to take a look at one thing that has always driven me nuts with this holiday. Labor day is a day where we're...
San Angelo LIVE!
Having Trouble Figuring Out What a Woman Is?
AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has signed on as a supporter of the Women’s Bill of Rights, a document developed by the Independent Women’s Voice urging codification of the common sense and reality-based definition of a woman. The Bill of Rights challenges woke activists’ efforts to ignore basic biology and undermine fundamental truths to promote their worldview.
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination. Migrants, who are given the choice whether to...
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
North Texas theaters participating in $3 movies Saturday
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the biggest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic was the movie theater industry, with some theaters being forced to close temporarily and, unfortunately, some closing permanently. To show support for movie theaters and the people who love watching movies, major theater chains across the...
Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!
We may not be able to buy a $70 million super yacht, but what we can do is wish her a good day.
