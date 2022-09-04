ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Car alarm leads to drug bust in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man and woman for drug offenses after being alerted to a car alarm going off early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported a car alarm going off in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the individuals inside, whom they identified as Kevin McElearney and Gloria Flores.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Nipomo searches for missing teenager

A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident

A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
CAMBRIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Cayucos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Violent Crime
calcoastnews.com

Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero administrator seeking to terminate chief of police

After less than two years on the job, the Atascadero police chief is out of the department until the city council has an opportunity to determine whether or not to approve his proposed termination. It has been weeks since Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson has been in the office, while...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 4-6

Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero,...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy