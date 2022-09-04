Read full article on original website
Car alarm leads to drug bust in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man and woman for drug offenses after being alerted to a car alarm going off early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported a car alarm going off in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the individuals inside, whom they identified as Kevin McElearney and Gloria Flores.
Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident
A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
Presence of blood possibly found in trailer at Ruben Flores' home, witness says
Testimony resumed Wednesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial following the holiday weekend and an extra day off.
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
UPDATE: Road reopens following car crash in Atascadero
The area near Capistrano Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Atascadero is closed due to a traffic collision, police said Thursday morning.
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo
Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
One dead in motorhome fire in rural SLO County
CHP is investigating the incident.
Entire SLO County DAs Office Recused from 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest Arrest Case
In July 2020, several hundred Black Lives Matter protestors marched onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County, and occupying both north and south lanes, closed both directions of the freeway, and freeway on and off-ramps. Numerous cars were damaged by the crowd, and others were surrounded by the protestors.
Car crashes into pool at Paso Robles mobile home park
The driver wasn’t injured, the Paso Robles Daily News reported.
Major Search Continues for Ventura Hiker Missing in Santa Barbara County
The search for a Ventura man reported missing after hiking Trespass Trail near Gaviota on Sunday afternoon continued into Labor Day, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead heading into the third day of operations. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was hiking with his girlfriend in over 110-degree...
Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office set up a command post near the Gaviota Peak trailhead when a hiker went missing on Sunday afternoon in extreme heat – and they are still searching for him. The post Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky on Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo
Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning. Officials are urging drivers to be cautious.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero administrator seeking to terminate chief of police
After less than two years on the job, the Atascadero police chief is out of the department until the city council has an opportunity to determine whether or not to approve his proposed termination. It has been weeks since Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson has been in the office, while...
Police conduct DUI checkpoint, screen 241 vehicles
The Santa Maria Police Department conducted another DUI checkpoint Friday night through early Saturday morning. Police say they arrested one of the drivers for DUI while conducting the checkpoint.
Death notices for Sept. 4-6
Michael Rothgarn age 50 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Doyle Duniven age 75 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Sept. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Carlotta Standingcloud, age 65 a resident of Atascadero,...
Missing male hiker identified as search continues
The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli. The post Missing male hiker identified as search continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
