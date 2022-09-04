ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police arrest man in Friday night shooting of woman in south Raleigh

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

The Raleigh Police Department arrested a man less than a day after they say he shot and killed a woman Friday night at a residence in south Raleigh.

Through an investigation, police identified Antonio Tobias Greene, 34, as a suspect and arrested him on Saturday, according to a news release.

Greene was charged with murder in the shooting death of Jamica Ann Hinton, 35, police said in a news release. He was jailed at the Wake County Detention Center without bond, according to county records.

Greene was previously arrested May 8 on charges of felony possession of a schedule II drug, resisting an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the City-County Identification Bureau.

Raleigh police began searching for the suspect after they responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Skinner Drive at about 10:51 p.m on Friday.

Hinton was found shot and taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Raleigh, NC
