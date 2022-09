PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said. Mowing crews started at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO