mendofever.com
[UPDATE 10:22 a.m.] Wildfire Ignites Near Elk Threatening One Structure
Scanner traffic indicates that ground and air firefighting resources have been dispatched to the 3900 block of Cameron Road in the Mendocino coast town of Elk after reports emerged regarding a fire. Early information about the incident indicates one acre of vegetation has burned and one structure is threatened. As...
mendofever.com
Wildfire Ignites West of Garberville Threatening Structure
Scanner traffic beginning at 4:50 p.m. indicates ground and air resources have been dispatched to a location in Southern Humboldt west of Garberville after a vegetation fire was reported in the area. The fire is reportedly in the area Mattole Canyon Creek Road & Dutyville Road north of Ettersburg. A...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
mendofever.com
Subject Swinging Cat Around By The Neck, Aggressive Male Making A Mess – Ukiah Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Fight/Subject Arrested, Stolen Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Brandishing Weapon, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Receives a Credit Rating Increase from ‘AA-‘ to ‘AA’ from S&P Global Ratings
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The County of Mendocino recently received a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”). The County’s Issuer Credit Rating, which reflects the County’s overall creditworthiness, was increased from “AA-” to “AA”. In addition, S&P assigned a rating of “AA-” to the County’s upcoming $19.975 million County of Mendocino Certificates of Participation (“COPs”), Series 2022 and raised its rating on the County’s other outstanding COPs. S&P cited several key factors in the upgrade, including the County’s “improved financial position, supported by enhanced financial management policies and practices that (S&P) consider strong.”
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
kymkemp.com
HCDTF Arrest Redway Man with 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine in Arcata
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 15th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) with the assistance of the...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Infant Passes Away with the COVID-19 Virus
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. An infant in Mendocino County recently passed away with COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family. Death #135: Infant not eligible for vaccination. Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren stated: “COVID-19 has become one of the...
mendofever.com
Dispute Over Beach Access Results in One Man Firing Gun at Another South of Westport
Scanner traffic beginning around 6:50 p.m. indicates law enforcement has deployed to the 30000 block of North Highway 1 after a dispute about beach access resulted in one man shooting at another. The suspected shooter was described as a bald heavyset male wearing a black shirt and brown shorts. He...
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s District Attorney Should ‘Do the Right Thing’ and Recuse Himself from the Noble Waidelich Investigation—Op-Ed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
Out on Bail for Murder, Fort Bragg Man is Back in Jail Accused of Murdering a Second Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg,...
