Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
NBC Connecticut
Crews Repair Sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester
Officials have repaired a sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Authorities said the route was closed at Proctor Road because of emergency road work being done. It has since reopened. The incident was reported at about 5:55 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
NECN
Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building
A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
Eyewitness News
Student struck by driver in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain teenager seriously injured in car crash over weekend on Route 72
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain teenager was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Route 72 over the weekend. State police said the victim, Maylin Plaza-Perez, 17, of Austin Street, was injured during a crash on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., about half a mile prior to Route 9.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man injured in Waterbury shooting over the weekend
WATERBURY – A New Britain man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury that killed one man and injured two people. The shooting was reported over the weekend at the Lit Ultra Lounge, where 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.
Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza
GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal trespass. Joseph Mangan, 33, of 50 Sunbright Drive, Meriden, was charged Aug. 30 with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear. Vincent Anthony Lopez, 56, of 625 Queen St.,...
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
‘Ditch the purse’: Guilford police offer tips after purse snatchings in town
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford police are telling residents to “ditch the purse” amid numerous purse snatchings in the town. On September 2, three suspects arrived at a local gas station and found an unsuspecting victim busy at the gas pump. Guilford police said the suspects pulled up beside the victim’s car and one man […]
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vernon man gets 2 years in Glastonbury vehicle theft
A man charged in the theft of a running vehicle from the Glastonbury Home Depot parking lot after police publicized a photo of him holding hands with a woman in the store has been sentenced to a total of two years in prison for that and six other crimes. DEFENDANT:...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Samalier Rivera-Tirado, 30, 2611 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 10, Newington, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief. Aashish Dhirubhai Patel, 40, 2660 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Mary K. Larson, 63, 39 Hickory Hill Ln., Newington, disorderly conduct. Shelbi Freeman,...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84
HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
Register Citizen
Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say
WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
Eyewitness News
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Register Citizen
Police: Driver of jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-84 in East Hartford was going too fast
EAST HARTFORD — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate-84 early Tuesday, closing all eastbound lanes, because the driver was going too fast on the wet road, state police said. The driver from Tampa, Fla., had no obvious injuries, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash near Exit 56...
Comments / 0