Newington, CT

Restaurants evacuated as crews respond to New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in New Haven were evacuated Wednesday night as crews responded to a fire. According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews responded to a small fire that had to be “chased around” at 167 Orange St. The restaurant received moderate damage. Officials said smoke prevented locating the fire at […]
Crews Repair Sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester

Officials have repaired a sinkhole on Route 6 in Manchester, according to the state Dept. of Transportation. Authorities said the route was closed at Proctor Road because of emergency road work being done. It has since reopened. The incident was reported at about 5:55 p.m. No additional information was immediately...
Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building

A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
Student struck by driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
New Britain man injured in Waterbury shooting over the weekend

WATERBURY – A New Britain man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury that killed one man and injured two people. The shooting was reported over the weekend at the Lit Ultra Lounge, where 38-year-old Adam Bellamy, of New Jersey, suffered a gunshot wound before he was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.
Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
Southington police blotter

Alexis Adniel Davila, 24, of 22 Richard Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 27 with first degree criminal trespass. Joseph Mangan, 33, of 50 Sunbright Drive, Meriden, was charged Aug. 30 with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear. Vincent Anthony Lopez, 56, of 625 Queen St.,...
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
Newington police blotter

Samalier Rivera-Tirado, 30, 2611 Berlin Turnpike Apt. 10, Newington, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief. Aashish Dhirubhai Patel, 40, 2660 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive in proper lane. Mary K. Larson, 63, 39 Hickory Hill Ln., Newington, disorderly conduct. Shelbi Freeman,...
Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84

HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
Waterbury nightclub shut down after fatal shooting, officials say

WATERBURY — State officials have suspended the liquor license of a local nightclub after a shooting last weekend left one man dead and two others injured. The state Department of Consumer Protection said Wednesday it has suspended the liquor license for Lit Ultra Lounge. The club, located at 483...
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
