WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
WSLS
Clean-up process continues at intersection of Williamson Rd and Peters Creek Rd in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says the scene of this incident has been cleared. Authorities say the 6,000-gallon diesel tanker truck has been righted after completely overturning Thursday morning. Now, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will continue the cleanup process. We’ve...
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in NC police department parking lot
Police say a man has been charged with murder after a woman was shot in Wake Forest and her body was found in nearby Youngsville.
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Campbell County homicide after police chase
ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On September 4, authorities found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they later identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County. After...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WSET
24-year-old man located, failed to notify family of travels: Henry Co. Sheriff
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office has located a 24-year-old who went missing on September 2nd. The Sheriff's Office said Caleb Jordan Dillard traveled to another state and did not notify his family. They said his family has been notified of his current location. Dillard...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
WSET
Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
Forsyth County officials seize largest amount of fentanyl in county history
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in Forsyth County history during an ongoing investigation, according to a FCDTF news release. Overall, 22 pounds of fentanyl valued at $2,665,000 were seized. In Sept. 2021, detectives with the FCDTF learned Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, of Winston-Salem, […]
WSLS
No injuries after Danville high school security officer knocked down, exposing gun
DANVILLE, Va. – An incident at George Washington High School Tuesday has left rumors swirling on social media. According to a Facebook post, a fight broke out during lunch when the director of safety and security was knocked down, exposing his gun. The post says a security officer quickly...
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
WXII 12
Burlington police looking for missing 76-year-old man
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police need your help in finding a missing man. On Monday, around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a call for a missing adult with a cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was then issued. Police say Amos Stewart, 76, was reported missing by his family. He...
