Henry County, VA

WSLS

15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man taken to hospital after getting hit by driver in Giles Co.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has issued a correction, saying that the crash occurred on Monday rather than Sunday. EARLIER STORY: A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver while walking across Route 100 in the 2900 block of Pulaski Giles Turnpike Sunday.
GILES COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Officer helps elderly couple with flat tire get back on the road

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police officer is being praised for taking the job of protecting and serving the community to a whole new level. "We would like to thank a moment to recognize one of our finest, Officer Gulley," Danville Police said. "We received this message from a citizen. Our job is to protect and serve our community. Our officers lead by example."
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police looking for missing 76-year-old man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police need your help in finding a missing man. On Monday, around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a call for a missing adult with a cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was then issued. Police say Amos Stewart, 76, was reported missing by his family. He...
BURLINGTON, NC

