Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO