'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Angelina Jolie and her son Pax go for a walk after recording a movie in which they both participate
Despite being one of the hottest days of the summer Angelina Jolie and her son Pax went for a walk after recording the film in which they both participate. The duo were photographed walking around Los Angeles and shopping for pet supplies at The Urban Pet. Pax was seen leaving...
Harry Styles leads crowd in applause for the Queen during concert in New York
Harry Styles led a crowd in a round of applause in tribute to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.Britain’s longest-serving monarch died on Thursday afternoon (8 September) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.Styles, a British native, is currently playing a run of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.Addressing the crowd during a Thursday night gig, he said: “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.“Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service,” he said.Styles then began clapping, and was joined in...
Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute
Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad...
