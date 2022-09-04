ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms

One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
KSLTV

Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
HOOPER, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy

MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT

