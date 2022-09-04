Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
Main suspect in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace turns himself in
The main suspect in a fatal shooting that took place outside the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday has been arrested.
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Gephardt Daily
Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases
MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
KSLTV
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms
One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
KSLTV
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
KSLTV
Man who claimed self-defense sentenced for stabbing his ‘best friend’ to death in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury didn’t believe Jesse Bruce’s story about what happened on March 21, 2019, the night he stabbed Cory Haney to death. In his own words Wednesday, Bruce called the killing he’s convicted of “a horrendous tragedy.”. “Two men’s choices and...
KSLTV
Second man arrested in Salt Lake City homicide; suspected shooter still at large
SALT LAKE CITY — A second individual has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in downtown Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said 21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested Monday following a traffic stop on Modesto Avenue, just west of Modesto Park.
Main suspect in downtown SLC shooting identified, but remains at large
Police have arrested a second person who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, but they say the man believed to be the shooter may have fled the state.
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
KSLTV
Murray police investigating attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old boy
MURRAY, Utah — A Murray community is on edge as police investigate the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy Sunday night. “I heard a bunch of kids screaming and I looked over that way and there are just kids running and they’re like, ‘Don’t go, don’t go!'” said Cassie Christian, who was sitting on her porch at the time.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
kjzz.com
Passenger accused of being high on meth, crawling on seats caused flight to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An airline passenger who allegedly admitted to using meth faces federal charges after causing a flight to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged James Harold Jones, 45, of...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
KSLTV
Utah man arrested for breaking into the same home multiple times, hiding under a young girl’s bed
MORGAN, Utah — A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after breaking into a home on several occasions and hiding under a young girl’s bed. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills of Morgan Utah was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated sex abuse of a child, first-degree felonies, and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Orem Temple arson
Two government agencies have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of responsible parties who allegedly lit a fire at the under-construction Orem Temple.
Victim seriously wounded in Utah County shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Utah County that resulted in one person being seriously wounded.
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
