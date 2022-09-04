ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US travelers face flight cancellations, delays on Labor Day weekend

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Hundreds of flights in and out of the US were delayed and dozens more canceled Sunday amid the busy Labor Day travel weekend.

International travel hubs in Indonesia, Australia, Canada and Sweden led the list of airports with the most delays by afternoon, but US airports were catching up, according to flight tracking site Flight Aware .

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport reported 50 delays and five cancellations, the site said — followed in the US by New York’s JFK Airport, which reported 38 delays as of 2:30 p.m.

Overall, 1,345 flights had been delayed within, into or out of the US, the site said, and another 157 canceled.

Turkish Airlines reported 628 delays, more than any other airline. Delta and American Airlines reported the most delays of any US carriers — 197 and 179, respectively.

The flight frustrations come after more than 3,600 US flights were delayed Saturday.

AAA forecasted that 32% of Americans planned to travel on Labor Day weekend.

Travelers are feeling the cancelations this holiday weekend.
Mary Altaffer/AP
A woman rests as she and others wait in the terminal at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
John Amis/AP

It predicted that it will be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend in three years, Fox Weather reported.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation said it launched an airline customer service dashboard, prompting “significant changes” from all but one of the 10 largest US airlines.

“Passengers deserve transparency and clarity on what to expect from an airline when there is a cancellation or disruption,” Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This dashboard collects that information in one place so travelers can easily understand their rights, compare airline practices, and make informed decisions.”

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
