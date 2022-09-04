ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected for arguing catcher’s interference call

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Boone has watched a lot of bad baseball lately , with the Yankees in disarray.

Apparently, he had enough on Sunday against the Rays at Tropicana Field, getting ejected for arguing a catcher’s interference call on Kyle Higashioka in the bottom of the fifth, with the Yankees up, 1-0.

Boone and the Yankees were already frustrated by a call in the top of the inning, when DJ LeMahieu popped out and the Yankees thought the ball hit the screen behind the plate before Christian Bethancourt caught it.

Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza ejects Yankees manager Aaron Boone from a game against the Rays during the fifth inning.
The Yankees ended up challenging the play, which was confirmed, so they couldn’t ask for a review when Taylor Walls was awarded first base on catcher’s interference.

An exasperated Boone argued with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and as he headed back to the dugout, was tossed for the seventh time this season.

