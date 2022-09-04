ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer reward to identify dealer

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DONwE_0hi5fsf300

An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs.

“We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control,” Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter Caira Gilliam died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. “If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life.”

The family is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 to the person who can provide the name, address, and phone number of the dealer who was responsible for selling Ciara the drugs, no questions asked. They say any information given to the family will be provided to the Des Moines Police Department.

Gilliam said that his daughter’s boyfriend became concerned on August 23 that he could not get in touch with Ciara, prompting her mother and stepfather to perform a wellness check. They tried their daughter’s employer, who said she had the day off.

At Ciara’s house, the parents discovered their daughter’s car in the driveway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zw1nc_0hi5fsf300
The parents of Ciara Gilliam, an Iowa woman who died of a fentanyl overdose last month, are offering a cash reward for information on her drug dealer.
Fox News Channel

“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” Gilliam said. “Ciara’s bedroom window was unlocked and [her] stepfather climbed through the window and found Ciara deceased on her bedroom floor.”

An investigation revealed that Ciara had died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

The death comes amid a fentanyl epidemic in the U.S., with 107,000 Americans having died of drug overdoses last year, roughly 80,000 of whom died from overdosing on fentanyl. That number represented a 23% jump from the year before, a grim reality that has now hit Ciara’s family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qwCu_0hi5fsf300
Ciara’s father Robert Gilliam said the family are hoping to save a life by getting a drug dealer off the streets.
Fox News Channel
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVlaX_0hi5fsf300
From China to Mexico to NYC: How fentanyl became ‘a weapon of mass destruction’ in the US

“She was our everything,” Gilliam said. “This is leaving a lot of heartache and a huge void in our lives. Ciara called us multiple times a day. We had the best relationship that a mother, father, and daughter could ever have.”

By going after the drug dealer responsible for their daughter’s death, the family hopes they can do their part to save at least one life and serve as a warning shot to those who sell the potentially fatal drugs.

“We hope this serves notice to the drug dealers that there are some of us that will stand up and take action when no one else will,” Gilliam added.

Comments / 15

Z. Gib
4d ago

Another example of lack of responsibility. The dealer did not meet an unwilling buyer and the drug dealer did not ingest the drugs for her either.

Reply(2)
13
NoFear1981
3d ago

Police can find the dealer just going through her cellphone records. Obviously she had to of called or text some1 or her BF Gave it to her

Reply(2)
3
Guest
4d ago

I’m sorry your daughter chose to use illicit drugs recreationally. I’ll say a prayer for all of you!

Reply
5
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to 20 years for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS --  A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a large homeless encampment, among other charges.Anthony Abari, 41, and Kevin Green, 38, were convicted in January of multiple counts related to fentanyl-laced heroin trafficking conspiracy and illegally possessing a firearm.According to court documents, Abari and Relondo Hall, 27, would stop at a homeless encampment on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis, sometimes daily, to distribute drugs they had obtained from Green.In January 2019, during a search warrant, police found Abari with 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, a gun, and two phones connecting him to drug dealing. While executing a search warrant in April 2019, officers found Abari in a basement, where they recovered 20 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin. In another search, police seized 298 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl belonging to Green, who had been supplying Abari and others the drugs from at least December 2018 to July 2019.Abari was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
CBS Minnesota

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
ROSSIE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations

A Marshalltown man is suing the city, alleging a police officer zapped him with a stun gun without cause. Elder Soto Tejada is suing the city, Police Officer Ryan Dehl and Police Chief Michael W. Tupper in U.S. District Court. According to Soto Tejada’s lawsuit, he was driving home on March 21, 2022, when Dehl, […] The post Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
CBS Chicago

Couple found dead in Highland Park apartment; son charged with murder

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after his parents were found stabbed to death Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Rd. saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody. The victims have been identified as 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheConversationAU

Prison turns life upside down – giving low-risk prisoners longer to prepare for their sentences would benefit everyone

Almost everyone who’s moved house has a story to tell – the truck was too small, the power got cut off too soon, the cat got lost on the day. Moving house can be stressful, but the better prepared you are, the higher the chances you’ll enjoy the result. But this is unlikely if you’re moving to prison. When you are arrested and detained in custody – or when your court hearing ends with unexpected imprisonment – there’s no time to sort out feeding the cat, picking kids up from school or redirecting mail. Currently in New Zealand, only exceptional...
NEW ZEALAND
The Independent

Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine

A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drugs#Drug Dealers#Drug Overdose#Fox Television Stations#Fox News Channel
Bossip

Incompetence In Action: Attorney Says Cop Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Donovan Lewis In Bed ‘Believed His Life Was In Danger’

They’re not even trying to make good excuses anymore. Last week, BOSSIP reported that Officer Ricky Anderson an unarmed Black man in the early hours of August 30 in Columbus, Ohio. Police arrived at Donovan Lewis’ apartment at 2 a.m. to serve a felony domestic assault warrant. The 20-year-old was unarmed in bed with nothing but a vape pen when Anderson fatally shot him. Like clockwork, WSYX reports the cop fired immediately at the unarmed man because he “believed his life was in danger.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile

Two Davenport men who earned money last year by hauling and storing thousands of junk tires without permits have been ordered to pay a total of $90,000 for the violations and to remove the tires from the property they rent, according to court documents. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado were fined $10,000 apiece […] The post Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy