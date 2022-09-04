ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin manufacturer nominated for funds after helping build COVID-19 ventilators

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCyYi_0hi5f2Hs00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin City Council nominated an Austin manufacturer for funds from the state to help expansion plans. The manufacturer helped build thousands of ventilators to help COVID-19 patients, city officials said.

Flex, an electronics manufacturing services provider and one of the top global manufacturers of medical devices, was backed by the Austin City Council to be eligible and apply for a refund of more than $1 million.

The recommendation came from the City’s Economic Development Department, according to a release.

The Texas Enterprise Zone nomination means the company is now eligible to apply for up to $1.25 million from the state in sales and use tax refunds. The final decision on the allocation of refunds will be made by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, per the release.

“If successful, Flex has pledged to use the funds towards investing $20 million in capital expenditures and hiring an additional 200 employees in Austin – more than a third of whom will be economically disadvantaged, live in an enterprise zone, or meet veteran requirements,” officials added in the release.

Flex said the 20,000 ventilators it made in 2020 and 2021 exceeded the number produced by all other global manufacturers.

“Austin is a great city, and we are proud to be one of its largest manufacturers,” said Cory Engen, Flex’s vice president of operations at Flex in Austin. “We appreciate the City of Austin’s support in our efforts to obtain an Enterprise Zone Project designation from the Office of the Governor.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Co-op housing could be one way to handle Austin's affordability crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — As housing costs soar in Austin, a cooperative housing developer and coach for the City of Austin say that interest in cooperative housing is increasing. Cooperative housing is where several residents live together collaboratively, sharing rent and other resources. “We do shared meals, three times a...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
kurv.com

SpaceX Reportedly Planning To Build $43M Facility In Bastrop

SpaceX is reportedly building a facility in Bastrop County. CEO Elon Musk hasn’t made any formal announcement, but recent job postings and filings with the state provide some clues as to what’s up. The California-based company makes spacecraft and satellite communications tech, and launches its own spacecraft and...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Home Improvement With A Purpose — San Marcos ReStore

At Habitat for Humanity ReStore-San Marcos, you’ll find unique items at great prices while supporting affordable housing in Central Texas. Not only will you decrease your impact on your wallet, you’ll help make a life-changing impact on families in your community. Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ventilators#Use Tax#Linus Covid#General Health#The Austin City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

Austin to host Emergency Preparedness Fair

On Sept 20, the City of Austin will host its first Get Ready Central Texas Emergency Preparedness Fair. According to the city, the event was designed to help people prepare for an emergency or disaster.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tallest building in Texas being built in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The tallest building in Texas is being built in Downtown Austin. It's called the "Waterline." The renderings were sent to FOX 7 from primary developer Lincoln Property Company. The building is to be located in the Rainey Street district. Construction is already underway. The site at 98...
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Power restored to Austin airport terminal; ground stop lifted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power was restored to Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after travelers were left in the dark for two to three hours that morning. The airport posted on social media just before 5 a.m. confirming a power outage in the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Dutch royalty set to visit Austin on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is about the time Queen Elizabeth II visited Austin in 1991. Dutch royalty – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima – are set to visit Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday. The royal...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy