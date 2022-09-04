Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
Related
Competition for local entrepreneurs offers $30,000 in prizes
Aspiring entrepreneurs, get your pitches ready! Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch Savannah 2022 Entrepreneurial Competition is coming soon. BizPitch Savannah is a kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. Now in its fifth year, the event offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch work-based learning students visit Vaden Nissan and hear from ACE Electric
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
COVID-19 testing kiosks installed at Georgia Southern
Students at Georgia Southern University will now have access to free, unlimited COVID-19 testing through two new kiosks. The kiosks provide PCR tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. “Having these kiosks on our campuses is...
GS STEM Fair a success for students and employers
On Wednesday, August 31, students gathered at the Georgia Southern Recreational Activity Center to attend the STEM Career Fair event. The event was packed with students looking for potential jobs in their desired fields, with many options to choose from. The United States Navy was recruiting at the fair. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Averitt will welcome ONE: Tamara Harper on Sept. 9
The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
freightwaves.com
Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system
The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
Elsie Hill Howington exhibition opens Sept. 8 at the Averitt
A new gallery exhibition by Elsie Hill Howington will open at the Averitt Center for the arts at 5:30pm on Thursday, September 8. The public is invited to attend the catered event to enjoy this bold local art. The exhibition, titled Fleeting Objects, will appear in the main gallery from...
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Savannah Tribune
Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient
The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.
YMCA honors team member with new wheels
After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
WJCL
Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce in need of volunteers for seafood festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will be here before we know it. The festival is something people in southeast Georgia look forward to every year. There's something for everyone, from the food to the rides, music, and more. Right now, the Richmond Hill...
Whitney Lavoie joins Grice Connect as Assignment Editor
Statesboro native Whitney Turner Lavoie has joined Grice Connect as Assignment Editor. In this role, she is responsible for sourcing content throughout the community and assigning work to Grice Connect’s network of stringers and reporters. “Thanks to the financial support of community leaders like Assured Partners Insurance, Franklin Motor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS school board meeting to make decisions on parent involvement, sustainability
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this year Governor Brian Kemp established a new law in the state aimed at parent involvement in education. Today, the Savannah-Chatham County School Board will have to decide on how those guidelines will look in the district. The proposal will be voted on tonight. These...
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
savannah.com
Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US
The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.
Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Pizza Marketplace
Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location
Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday
The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0