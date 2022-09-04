ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Grice Connect

COVID-19 testing kiosks installed at Georgia Southern

Students at Georgia Southern University will now have access to free, unlimited COVID-19 testing through two new kiosks. The kiosks provide PCR tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. “Having these kiosks on our campuses is...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

GS STEM Fair a success for students and employers

On Wednesday, August 31, students gathered at the Georgia Southern Recreational Activity Center to attend the STEM Career Fair event. The event was packed with students looking for potential jobs in their desired fields, with many options to choose from. The United States Navy was recruiting at the fair. One...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Averitt will welcome ONE: Tamara Harper on Sept. 9

The Averitt Center for the Arts will continue its ONE Series at 7:30pm on Friday, September 9, in the Emma Kelly Theater with Dr. Tamara Harper. ONE is a series of performances highlighting ONE gifted individual. In each show, the audience shares 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
STATESBORO, GA
freightwaves.com

Port of Savannah launches Navis terminal operating system

The Georgia Ports Authority has implemented a Navis terminal operating system at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal to help facilitate data exchanges between shippers and carriers and improve the speed of cargo movements. “After conducting extensive research, we selected the Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to optimize...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient

The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

YMCA honors team member with new wheels

After 20 years of active duty, veteran Cary Tanrath is being honored by the YMCA for his service with a new car. “We are honored every day to have a Y family member like Cary Tanrath,” said Joel Smoker, CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. U.S. Army, Army...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Whitney Lavoie joins Grice Connect as Assignment Editor

Statesboro native Whitney Turner Lavoie has joined Grice Connect as Assignment Editor. In this role, she is responsible for sourcing content throughout the community and assigning work to Grice Connect’s network of stringers and reporters. “Thanks to the financial support of community leaders like Assured Partners Insurance, Franklin Motor...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
STATESBORO, GA
savannah.com

Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US

The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.

Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
STATESBORO, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location

Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

One Boro to host violence prevention forum this Saturday

The One Boro Violence Prevention Task Force will host its second annual Securing Statesboro violence prevention forum. The forum will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Statesboro Family YMCA, located at 409 Clairborne Avenue in Statesboro. The theme for this year’s forum...
STATESBORO, GA
