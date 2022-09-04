Read full article on original website
LD Sutton
4d ago
Some folks car stopped in front of my house. I was leaving out when they asked me to take them to the tire shop up the street. I was alone and was not about to help. It's just too dangerous.
Reply(7)
9
Allison
3d ago
at least don't do anything when you have your kids with you. it's OK to be selfish when it comes to your kids. I can't even imagine the guilt and self hate he would have if something happened to his kids. please don't involve your kids!! pretty sure others were around to help
Reply
6
WildChild WildChild
3d ago
The moral of the story help no one especially a man who is alone. Call 911 to get them help. The world today is scarey.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly, 19, ARRESTED after ‘streaming gun rampage at AutoZone in Tennessee on Facebook’
A SUSPECTED gunman who live-streamed a bloody shooting rampage has been arrested after putting an entire city on lockdown, police say. The Memphis Police Department had described Ezekiel Kelly, 19, as being "armed and dangerous" before he was taken into custody right around 9.15pm. The Memphis Police Department confirmed that...
Memphis shooting LIVE – Major update after suspect Ezekiel Kelly’s ‘Facebook gun rampage’ puts university on lockdown
A GUNMAN has been arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple people while streaming on Facebook Live. The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is in custody after the suspect reportedly opened fire at multiple scenes across the city on Wednesday evening. In a graphic video, which has...
WSMV
Woman who escaped being abducted shares her story; Encourages women to continue to run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After what happened to Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, a Williamson County woman who escaped being abducted six years ago said what happened to Fletcher broke her heart. Still, it renewed her purpose of reminding women to live confidently and keep running without fear. “I don’t know...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What we know about the victims in shooting spree across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South. Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested...
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
Disturbing message to Ezekiel Kelly mom revealed in Memphis ‘gunman’s Facebook Live vid – seconds before he opened fire’
THE suspected Memphis gunman allegedly shared a disturbing message about his mom in a chilling Facebook Live video - seconds before he opened fire at a convenience store. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested following a deadly shooting spree and hours-long manhunt across the city of Memphis on Wednesday after he allegedly shot dead four people and wounded three others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
Fender bender leads to $40 robbery, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bump between two cars led to one man pulling out a gun and robbing the people in the other car for $40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 in the 1500 block of Cherry, MPD said.
Suspect in jogger's kidnapping just released from 20 years for same crime
Authorities announced Tuesday that new charges have been brought against 38-year-old Cleotha Abston regarding the death of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of a wealthy philanthropist.
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
Tennessee woman gets stolen truck back, is shocked to find what’s inside
Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for.
Police find body in search for missing billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher
A body was found Monday by authorities searching for billionaire heiress and Memphis, Tennessee, teacher Eliza Fletcher after she went missing while out for an early morning jog on Friday.
Man dead after shooting in Mitchell Heights neighborhood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the Mitchell Heights area. Just before 1 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead. After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras...
Two teens critical after Macon Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after a shooting early Tuesday on Macon Road near Gaisman Park, the Memphis Fire Department said. Police could be seen in the early morning hours focusing on a car with windows shot out. It appears two cars crashed. Memphis Police said that two […]
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 16