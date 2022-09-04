ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured over 700 sq kms (270 sq miles) of its territory in the east and the south during a lightning counter offensive, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday, offering the first official assessment of the operation.
