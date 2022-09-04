ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets’ ‘Narco’ entrance reaches college football as Ohio State trumpeter plays epic cover on the field

By Mary Clarke
 4 days ago
Edwin Diaz’s electric entrance song continues to captivate the sports world. After Timmy Trumpet himself gave New York Mets fans the live rendition of “Narco” we’ve all been waiting for, now the song has made its way to college football.

On Saturday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their 2022 season with a home 21-10 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With Ohio State up 14-10 headed into the final quarter, a trumpeter from the Buckeyes marching band broke out “Narco” to get the fans riled up and ready to go.

If you’re a Mets fan, you owe it to yourself to watch this.

It seems Diaz has really started a trend here! And I’m glad it is, because the song is a major jam.

