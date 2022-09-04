ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Scranton businesses receive microgrants

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants. The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas. "The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are not able to be...
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Condemned house collapses in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council. Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Motorcycle wreck in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — A motorcycle crash blocked traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. on the on-ramp to the eastbound Casey Highway (Route 6) from I-380/84 northbound in Dunmore. There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck. Check...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces ​Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania

Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a ​historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

All aboard the Lakeland Express!

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

