Read full article on original website
Related
Scranton businesses receive microgrants
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants. The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas. "The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are not able to be...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets share jackpot; One sold in Reading, one in Hazleton
READING, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets will split a jackpot of $620,000. Related video above: Pennsylvania Lottery celebrates 50th anniversary. One of the tickets was sold in Berks County, and the other was sold in Luzerne County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on...
wlvr.org
Biden administration calls for beefing up school pay; Allentown alone has 300 job openings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the Biden administration are urging states and local school districts to increase pay for school staff amid a nationwide shortage of teacher and support personnel. Chris Lilienthal with the Pennsylvania State Education Association — the state’s largest teachers’ union — says staff vacancies are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Capitol rioter turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months in prison
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doug Mastriano’s political success happened with a little luck and a big pandemic
Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. In 2017, after a 30-year military career, the just-retired Army colonel was considering his post-military life.
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
Condemned house collapses in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Police Department could be getting some upgraded equipment if a grant gets the support of Bethlehem City Council. Prior to council's regular agenda items Tuesday night, a hearing was held to accept public comment on the proposed use of an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $17,894 for the Bethlehem Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have an unwanted gun and need grocery money? Northampton County hosting buyback.
Northampton County is hosting a gun buyback next month, District Attorney Terry Houck’s office announced. It’s no questions asked, so participants don’t have to live in the county. The county DA’s office is offering the program in an effort to reduce violence, in partnership with the Bethlehem...
Motorcycle wreck in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — A motorcycle crash blocked traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. on the on-ramp to the eastbound Casey Highway (Route 6) from I-380/84 northbound in Dunmore. There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck. Check...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania
Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
All aboard the Lakeland Express!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
thevalleyledger.com
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 2