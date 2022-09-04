Read full article on original website
speakupforyou
3d ago
Glad the store owner/employees used their right to bear arms and fight back. Sick of these punks thinking they can rob whoever they want.
11
Jeff Wright
3d ago
If he was the victim of a prominent democrat media type he would be a Young man.. but since he got clipped trying to rob a jewelry store he is JuSt BoY . Propaganda at its best . End qualified immunity for government employees appointed or elected end All gun control laws make self defense legal again
9
Shaka Brah
3d ago
A “boy” was arrested. . yeah right. Old enough to attempt an armed heist should not be labeled “a boy” in the headline or article. I still find it curious that no other description of the criminals have been published.
5
15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles; investigation underway
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. near S. Main Street between Broadway and San Pedro Street, where officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no suspect information immediately available as officers continued the early investigation. As they continued to survey the scene, Main Street was closed in both directions.
LAPD Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in South El Monte
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed individual was pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers from Rampart Division in the city of Los Angeles to the city of South El Monte in the San Gabriel Valley starting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The pursuit started...
Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing in Costa Mesa
A 26-year-old man, who was acquitted of a murder in Anaheim in 2018, pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly stabbing in Costa Mesa.
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Core of Our Family': Daughter Pleads for Help to Find Killer of 81-Year-Old Woman
It’s now been a month since an 81-year-old woman was killed in a Woodland Hills home invasion. For the first time, we’re hearing from her devastated family. Clara Kim said her mom Ok Ja Kim was the matriarch of their family and the person they turned for guidance and inspiration.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Downtown L.A. jewelry store employees repel would-be smash-and-grab robbers before they can take anything: Police
A group of six men attempted a smash-and-grab robbery at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store on Tuesday afternoon, but no property was taken, police said. At about 3:10 p.m., six men ran into a store in the 600 block of Hill Street in downtown’s Jewelry District, police said. Video posted to social media identifies […]
Fontana Herald News
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
LAPD officers under question after video of rough arrest goes viral
Los Angeles Police Department officers are being openly criticized online after a video showing them tackling and arresting a 19-year-old went viral over the weekend. The 19-year-old, Robert Cortez, says he was videotaping his two friend's arrests when one of the officers turned on him. Cortez and his friends were in the area of Harbor City Park at around 5 p.m. to attend an LAPD-sponsored movie night designed to strengthen relationships between police and the community. He said he volunteered to help set up the event before the incident occurred. He said that he and his group were approached by officers before they...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
Huntington Beach Police Searching For Missing Man
Police are asking for the public's help to find a 53-year-old man who went missing today in Huntington Beach.
foxla.com
27 arrested during street takeover in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Over two dozen people were arrested during an illegal street takeover in Pomona. California Highway Patrol officers were called to assist the Pomona Police Department Sunday night when a large group of vehicles took part in a street takeover. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a...
Person shot outside downtown L.A. hotel; suspects flee in Rolls-Royce
Police are investigating a shooting outside of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. where they found a victim unconscious and not breathing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. Police would not confirm the victim had died, however, […]
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Murder Charges Against Co-Founder of Burn Center
A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene.
foxla.com
$5K reward offered to find man wanted for attempted homicide of police officer in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. - U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer in La Puente in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 25-year-old Jose Ortega was involved...
TMZ.com
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport
Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
