Comics

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight

My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook

Netflix Announces Yasuke Live-Action Adaptation

Netflix is no stranger to live-action anime adaptations, with Cowboy Bebop arriving last year and the streaming service looking to unveil new takes on classic anime franchises including One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. Now, the platform is looking to bring an anime original from its library to life via an upcoming live-action television series that will adapt Yasuke. The anime series, which arrived in April 2021, starred Lakeith Stanfield as the titular character, and some creative minds behind this animated iteration are returning for this brand new take.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Celebrates Yamcha's New Girl in New Art

Dragon Ball isn't that interested in romance, but the franchise is not afraid to dabble in matters of the heart. From Goku and Chi-Chi to Vegeta and Bulma, the series does have some solid couples. Yamcha was once on that list as the martial artist dated Bulma well before Vegeta showed up, and since he became single, the fighter has been turned into the butt of everyone's jokes. But thanks to some new art, Dragon Ball is honoring Yamcha and his new girl who fans just met.
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Gives Gon's Adult Form a Makeover

Yoshihiro Togashi has been releasing frequent updates for Hunter x Hunter's upcoming return, with fans waiting years for the Shonen manga to return. The Succession Contest Arc was the last major manga storyline and fans have been waiting to see where Gon and his friends will end up in the future. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take a different approach with Gon's ultimate transformation which debuted during the Chimera Ant Arc and granted the young hunter a serious power-up but came with a heavy cost.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Releases Cool New Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo Art

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world to steadily become the most successful movie release in the franchise to date, and to celebrate the movie has released some cool new key art for Gohan and Piccolo's newest forms! There were many reasons to be excited for the newest movie to hit theaters, and one of the biggest draws was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo not only took on the main role, but were the ones who were left to defend Earth this time around. This brought them to some powerful new forms for the occasion too!
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3

House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
CNET

'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide

Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch

My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
