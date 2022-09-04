Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
Netflix Announces Yasuke Live-Action Adaptation
Netflix is no stranger to live-action anime adaptations, with Cowboy Bebop arriving last year and the streaming service looking to unveil new takes on classic anime franchises including One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. Now, the platform is looking to bring an anime original from its library to life via an upcoming live-action television series that will adapt Yasuke. The anime series, which arrived in April 2021, starred Lakeith Stanfield as the titular character, and some creative minds behind this animated iteration are returning for this brand new take.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Celebrates Yamcha's New Girl in New Art
Dragon Ball isn't that interested in romance, but the franchise is not afraid to dabble in matters of the heart. From Goku and Chi-Chi to Vegeta and Bulma, the series does have some solid couples. Yamcha was once on that list as the martial artist dated Bulma well before Vegeta showed up, and since he became single, the fighter has been turned into the butt of everyone's jokes. But thanks to some new art, Dragon Ball is honoring Yamcha and his new girl who fans just met.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases First Season 2 Clip on Star Trek Day
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has revealed the first look at Season 2, in celebration of Star Trek Day. Strange New Worlds debuted a first clip from Season 2, which you can watch above! As you can see in the clip, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 hasn't lost a beat. In just two minutes we get fan-favorites from the cast like La'an (Christina Chong), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) once again whipping lines of Star Trek jargon and witty jokes back and forth; a nice bit of cosplay dress-up; a mission with some stakes, and a clear character focus (Ortegas) for the b-story. Classic Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Gives Gon's Adult Form a Makeover
Yoshihiro Togashi has been releasing frequent updates for Hunter x Hunter's upcoming return, with fans waiting years for the Shonen manga to return. The Succession Contest Arc was the last major manga storyline and fans have been waiting to see where Gon and his friends will end up in the future. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take a different approach with Gon's ultimate transformation which debuted during the Chimera Ant Arc and granted the young hunter a serious power-up but came with a heavy cost.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Cool New Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo Art
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters around the world to steadily become the most successful movie release in the franchise to date, and to celebrate the movie has released some cool new key art for Gohan and Piccolo's newest forms! There were many reasons to be excited for the newest movie to hit theaters, and one of the biggest draws was the fact that Gohan and Piccolo not only took on the main role, but were the ones who were left to defend Earth this time around. This brought them to some powerful new forms for the occasion too!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Eminem is sparking discussion about his personal faith after the release of his new song
EMINEM PRAISES JESUS & DENOUNCES SATAN IN A NEW SONG. "HE IS MY SHEPHERD. I'M ARMED WITH JESUS, MY WEAPON IS PRAYER.”. Written by Rhoda Gayle on August 31, 2022, The Grammy Award-Winning rapper Eminem praised Jesus and denounced Satan in a surprising new song!
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
CNET
'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide
Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
Game of Thrones already spoilt the fate of a major House of the Dragon character
House of the Dragon has already had one of its major twists spoiled… by none other than Game of Thrones. Be warned, we're about to delve into major book spoilers which might not play out on-screen for many seasons yet, but involve a key character from the new show. So, go no further if you want your House of the Dragon viewing experience to remain unspoiled.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
Comments / 0